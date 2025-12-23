Congo-Kinshasa/Benin: DR Congo Vs Benin - Reunion, Memories and Intersecting Ambitions in Rabat

Democratic Republic of the Congo and Benin will kick off their TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 campaigns in a fixture rich in symbolism on Tuesday in Rabat.

For Benin, this AFCON represents a long-awaited return. Absent from the 2021 and 2023 editions, the Guépards are back among Africa's elite, driven by memories of their historic 2019 campaign in Egypt. That run, which ended in the quarterfinals, remains the nation's best-ever performance. One of the key links between past and present is goalkeeper Saturnin Allagbé, a survivor of that adventure. "Those are great memories," he reflects. "But this AFCON is a new story."

That new chapter opens against DR Congo, a team Benin have rarely faced in official competition but one that poses an immediate and demanding test. Head coach Gernot Rohr is clear about the approach: steady progress, without limiting ambition. "We are proud to be at this AFCON--players and staff alike," he said. "The first step is to play a good match against DR Congo. Then we will push as far as we can, why not all the way to January 18," he added, referring to the final.

Drawn into Group D, Benin face a formidable challenge. Senegal, champions in 2021, DR Congo--third in 2015 and fourth in 2023--and Botswana form one of the tournament's most competitive groups. In such a context, the opening match against the Leopards carries added weight. A positive result would allow the Guépards to set the tone early and reaffirm that their 2019 success was no coincidence.

DR Congo arrive with a blend of experience. Morocco 2025 will be the sixth AFCON for captain Chancel Mbemba, the cornerstone of a squad that includes 11 players set to experience the tournament for the first time. It is a clear reflection of head coach Sébastien Desabre's transitional approach--refreshing the squad while maintaining a strong backbone.

Desabre also approaches this fixture with a personal touch. His long-standing relationship with Rohr is built on mutual respect, while his connection to Allagbé dates back to their time together at Niort. "We know each other very well," Desabre noted. "But once the match starts, only collective performance matters."

Historically, the Leopards bring considerable pedigree. Since 2000, DR Congo have reached the AFCON finals nine times, with two semifinal appearances in the past 15 years. Their fourth-place finish at the 2023 edition in Côte d'Ivoire reinforced their reputation as a side capable of going deep into the tournament when balance is achieved.

Benin, meanwhile, are contesting their fifth AFCON finals. Prior to 2019, they had never progressed beyond the group stage. Since then, expectations have evolved. During the qualifiers for Morocco 2025, the Guépards stood out for their defensive solidity and tactical discipline--hallmarks of Rohr's teams.

This encounter promises a compelling contrast of styles: DR Congo's physical power and intensity against Benin's compact, organized structure.

WHAT THEY SAID:

Gernot Rohr (Benin Coach): "Five players will be suspended for this match: Junior Olaitan, Steve Mounié, Andreas Hountondji, Mohamed Tijani and Marcel Dandjinou. But solidarity has always defined this group. This is exactly when it must show itself. These are important absences, but we will compensate collectively, with commitment and fighting spirit. From what I have seen in training, the available players are ready."

Sébastien Desabre (DR Congo):"I know Gernot Rohr very well; he is my senior. He tries to put the favorites' tag on us, but we remain focused on ourselves. Regarding the squad, only Simon Banza will miss out."

Pre-match facts

This will be the third meeting between the two sides, following their encounters in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The first leg in Benin ended 1-1, before DR Congo secured a 2-0 home victory in the return fixture.