Somalia's Drought Crisis Worsens, Over 4.6 Million Affected

Families living in a settlement near Baidoa in Somalia have been driven from their homes by drought and conflict and are trying to rebuild their lives.

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's drought crisis is deepening, with more than 4.6 million people -- nearly a quarter of the population -- affected by prolonged dry conditions, authorities and the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said.

At least 120,000 people were displaced between September and December as water prices rose, food became scarce, and livestock perished. The situation is expected to worsen during the January-March dry season, with further water shortages, livestock losses, and rising food insecurity. The next rainy season is not expected until April 2026.

The drought follows the failure of both the April-June and October-December rains. Around 170 boreholes and shallow wells have become non-functional nationwide, and more than 75,000 students have dropped out of school as families struggle to cope.

Humanitarian agencies are providing cash assistance, animal fodder, and rehabilitating water sources, supported by a $10 million allocation from the UN Central Emergency Response Fund targeting over 603,000 people. However, OCHA warned that funding remains critically low.

Somalia's $1.4 billion humanitarian response plan has so far received only about $370 million, leaving significant gaps in lifesaving aid. Authorities and aid partners warned that the coming months will be critical to prevent further displacement and loss of life.