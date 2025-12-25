Africa: Afcon 2025 Day 4 Roundup - Zidane Watches Algeria Cruise As Côte d'Ivoire, Cameroon Secure Vital Wins

In Casablanca, Burkina Faso produced the most dramatic moment of the day, scoring twice deep into stoppage time to overturn Equatorial Guinea 2-1 in Group E.

The fourth day of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco delivered authority, tension and late drama, as Algeria, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Cameroon all claimed important victories that began to shape the early narrative of the tournament.

In Rabat, Algeria opened their Group E campaign in emphatic fashion, crushing Sudan 3-0 under the watchful eye of football legend Zinedine Zidane.

Though Zidane made his name with France, his Algerian roots added symbolism to the night, further underlined by the presence of his son, Luca, in goal for the Desert Foxes.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The 2019 champions wasted no time asserting control. Captain Riyad Mahrez struck inside two minutes, finishing calmly after a precise pass from Hicham Boudaoui to stun Sudan early. Algeria dominated possession and tempo, and their task was eased when Salah El-Din Adel was sent off just before the break, reducing Sudan to ten men.

After the restart, Algeria increased their intensity. Mahrez doubled the lead in the 61st minute, converting a fine assist from Mohamed Amine Amoura, before substitute Ibrahim Maza sealed the win late on. Mahrez, named Man of the Match, said the focus was collective progress: "The most important thing was the victory -- we showed that we have real collective strength."

The result places Algeria level on points with Burkina Faso at the top of Group E, immediately signalling their intent to reclaim continental relevance after recent disappointments.

Elsewhere, defending champions Côte d'Ivoire began their title defence with a controlled 1-0 win over Mozambique in Marrakech. It was not a spectacular performance, but it was efficient and disciplined -- qualities often required in tournament football.

The Ivorians dominated possession without cutting loose in the first half, probing mainly through Franck Kessié and Wilfried Zaha. The breakthrough arrived four minutes after the interval when Amad Diallo showed composure to finish low after Kessié's header had dropped kindly in the box.

"I have been waiting for this moment for a long time," Diallo said after the match. "Wearing my country's jersey is an immense pride." Côte d'Ivoire managed the remainder of the contest with maturity, keeping a clean sheet and taking maximum points in Group F.

In Casablanca, Burkina Faso produced the most dramatic moment of the day, scoring twice deep into stoppage time to overturn Equatorial Guinea 2-1 in Group E. Reduced to ten men earlier in the second half, Equatorial Guinea had stunned the Stallions with a late opener through Marvin Aniebo. However, Burkina Faso refused to fold, equalising in the fifth minute of added time before Edmond Tapsoba completed an astonishing comeback three minutes later.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Africa Mozambique By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We believed we could come back," Tapsoba said after being named Man of the Match. "It is in our nature not to stop or lose belief."

The victory sends Burkina Faso top of the group on goal difference, underlining the fine margins that define AFCON football.

The day ended in Agadir, where Cameroon edged Gabon 1-0 in a tightly contested Group F encounter. Karl Etta Eyong's composed finish, assisted by Bryan Mbeumo and confirmed after a VAR review, proved decisive as the Indomitable Lions showed defensive discipline to see out the result.

The AFCON 2025 is already living up to expectations with goals, drama and upsets.