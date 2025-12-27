Nigeria: Extend Airstrikes to Benue, Traditional Ruler Tells Trump

The president-general of Mzough U Tiv worldwide has in Benue State commended US President Donald Trump for commencing air strikes in North-west Nigeria, saying the operation should be extended to Benue to halt "genocide" against Christian communities.

Chief Iorbee Ihagh who spoke with our correspondent in Makurdi yesterday said he was optimistic that the coming of US troops to Benue would end the incessant killing of farmers.

He said, "I am from Kwande local government area of Benue State, Moon Council Ward precisely, and for over 16 years we have been displaced, farms destroyed, schools and hospitals razed by herdsmen terrorists, we can no longer access our ancestral homes, anyone who attempts going there is killed.

"But with what the US troops started in the North West, I am glad that the end to terrorism is here, I have written to the American president to thank him for his bold step and to ask that his troops come to Benue, where priests, lay faithful and church members are being killed inside churches every other day, we are weighed down by the bloodbath that has engulf our lands."

He added that the Christmas Eve vigil in Makurdi was cancelled because of a threat letter from armed herdsmen, and all masses were held between 4:30 pm and 6:00 pm.

He also applauded Catholic Bishop of Makurdi Diocese Wilfred Anagbe for the decision, noting the severe humanitarian crisis and the need for the U.S. to extend "the hand of fellowship" to displaced persons. Chief Ihagh decried security personnel allowing terrorists to roam about with AK-47 rifles.