Nigeria: Anxiety As U.S. Vows More Airstrikes On Terrorists' Camps in Nigeria

Ex-generals, experts welcome action, Gumi kicks | Strikes targeted terrorists, not religion - Presidency

The December 25, 2025 commencement of bombings by the United States and its allies to root out terrorists in northern Nigeria has triggered uncertainty and excitement.

However, many have expressed concern over the far-reaching implications of this military campaign being carried out in collaboration with the Nigerian government.

Already, there are mixed feelings in the country, even as experts in international relations blamed the US action on the inability of the Nigerian government to tackle the rising incidents of terrorism and violent extremism that have killed tens of thousands of people in the last decade.

US President Donald Trump described the bombing that started in Sokoto State as powerful and deadly, warning that he would intensify the bombing if the killing of Christians by Islamic State (IS) terrorists continues.

He said, "Tonight at my direction as commander-in-chief, the United States has launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS terrorist scum in North West Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years and even centuries.

"I had previously warned these terrorists that if they did not stop slaughtering Christians, there would be hell to pay and tonight there was. The Department of War executed numerous perfect strikes, as only the United States is capable of doing.

"Under my leadership, our country will not allow radical Islamic terrorism to prosper. May God bless our military and Merry Christmas to all including the dead terrorists, of which there will be many more if their slaughter of Christians continues."

Trump's statement was corroborated by the United States Africa Command (US-AFRICOM), which said, "At the direction of the President of the United States and the Secretary of War, and in coordination with Nigerian authorities, the US Africa Command conducted strikes against ISIS terrorists in Nigeria on December 25, 2025 in Sokoto State."

The situation has become dicey for Nigeria as experts try to dissect the greater implication, with long-time American ally in the Middle East - Israel - also joining in the fray.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in his Christmas message, categorically asserted that the killing of Christians in Nigeria 'must stop now.'

The Nigerian government appears to have solidified the US position when it issued a statement on Boxing Day confirming and backing the US action, describing it as a collaborative effort between both governments to tackle terrorism in Nigeria.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, issued a statement on Friday December 26, 2025, which revealed that Nigerian authorities were engaged in structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America, in addressing the persistent threat posed to the country by terrorists and violent religious extremists.

"This has led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West," the statement said.

It noted that in line with established international practice and bilateral understandings, this cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security.

Nigeria, however, stated that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity.

"Terrorist violence in any form whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities remains an affront to Nigeria's values and to international peace and security, "the statement added.

The federal government also vowed to continue working closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats, while strengthening Nigeria's own security institutions and intelligence capabilities.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to engage relevant partners and keep the public informed through appropriate official channels, "the statement added.

Speaking to our correspondent on Friday, public intellectual, Dr. Katch Ononuju, said although the US and Israel have their own agenda in Nigeria, the air strikes are necessary to send a message to the terrorists and their backers that they cannot continue to kill and displaced people especially Christians in their communities in Nigeria.

Ononuju blamed some unamed Fulani elite for bringing this situation on Nigeria by perpetuating unabated killings in the country even as he warned that it has a far more international coloration than Nigerians understand.

"Some Fulani elite caused this by their deployment of ethnic cleansing on an industrial level that has now attracted international concerns. They have sponsored a murderous sect hiding under religion to unleash attacks on innocent people but now the world has woken up about the killings," he said.

Also speaking to our correspondent, the Director of Centre for China Studies, an Abuja-based intellectual think tank, Charles Onunaiju, expressed surprise that the US would start bombing in Sokoto, which is not known for terrorism but banditry.

He expressed dismay at the bombing and warned that if the US is backed by the Nigerian government despite their confusing narratives, they may as well target anywhere in Nigeria, which might be dangerous for the country.

"From targeting terrorists it will be viewed by some as war against Islam and you can be sure of the consequences of that to our country," he warned.

He noted that terrorism and violent extremism cannot be solved by bombing but by good governance, saying, "Whether terrorism and violent extremism -- these are deep-seated issues that are caused by failure of governance and you cannot solve them by bombing. Terrorism will not disappear with bombing; you have to block the social holes that produce terrorism.

"It comes down to inclusive and progressive governance. Foreign intervention is not going to solve the problem of terrorism. Development is the key to resolving issues with the social inclusion that goes with it."

Dr. Christian Okeke of the Department of Political Science, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, with speciality in International Relations and Politics, told our correspondent that the US action is premised on its defence policy, which had widened in scope and focus, particularly with regards to counter-terrorism, after the 2001 attacks on US soil by Al Qaeda-linked terrorists.

He averred that terrorism anywhere became considered a threat to US security and national interest, and pre-emptive strategies are swiftly deployed to take it out.

He said, "The commencement of attacks against ISWAP/ISIS agents in Nigeria by the US is not an isolated case and, in fact, has been expected. President Trump and the Secretary of War, Pete Hegseth, had repeatedly warned about the impending strikes and this got bolstered by the $900bn defence bill already signed into law by Trump."

He added that the commencement of attacks by the US government against terrorists operating along Nigeria's corridor is a wake-up call on responsiveness and responsibility in governance for Nigerian leaders.

"It is a practical lesson and example on how to deal with a deadly situation, and should rather boost the spirit and capability of Nigeria's military rather than generate the ill-informed and obviously self-serving comments by some arm-chair critics who although exercise their rights to free speech.

"Expectation is that the ongoing defence cooperation between Nigeria and US against terror in the former should be sustained, strengthened and ensured that it achieves all of its objectives.

"The obvious implication is also a clear message to sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria, the Sahel region and elsewhere that an end to their nefarious activities is imminent," he said.

Reacting to the development, retired diplomat, Prof. Uche Mbanaso, said while it is a welcome development, Nigeria's sovereignty is critical at this point, adding that both governments must maintain mutual interest.

He explained that the implications can be asymmetrical, with consequences that may not be too obvious if the USA is able to eliminate the terrorists and bandits, with improved security and drastic reduction in heinous crime. He, however, warned that if the reverse is the case, there will be chaos.

He said further that it is an opportunity for the Nigerian government to deal with the terrorists and those backing them and show them no mercy, stressing that the situation will definitely define and shape the future either positively or negatively.

International constitutional law expert, Livingstone Wechie, said it is a reflection of Nigeria's global strategic importance to state that the security of Nigeria is vital to world peace and interest.

According to him, terrorism is a global warfare that must bypass the sovereignty of states because its damage is not limited to its immediate place of operation.

He said, "America must stop at nothing to wipe out these enemies of mankind. The war is no longer under hold of terrorism merchants in Nigeria that have turned insecurity into a lucrative industry. Our foreign partners now share a major stake in this war, making it difficult for needless compromises due to intelligence sharing."

US warns of more strikes

US defence secretary, Pete Hegseth, warned of new strikes against Islamic State targets in north-western Nigeria, hours after the US military took action against militant camps in what Donald Trump has characterised as efforts to stop the killing of Christians.

Hegseth wrote on X: "The president was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end. The [Pentagon] is always ready, so ISIS found out tonight - on Christmas. More to come ...

"Grateful for Nigerian government support & cooperation. Merry Christmas!"

Nigeria's foreign minister, Yusuf Tuggar, said on Friday that the US strikes, which came after Trump had locked the countries in a diplomatic dispute when he accused Nigeria's government of failing to stop Christians being killed in the country, were "part of joint ongoing operations".

Nigeria provided the intelligence for the airstrikes in Sokoto State, Tuggar told the country's Channels Television on Friday. He said he had spoken to his US counterpart, Marco Rubio, for 19 minutes, then called the Nigerian president, Bola Tinubu, to get his go-ahead, before speaking to Rubio again for another five minutes.

"We have been working closely with the Americans," Tuggar said. "This is what we've always been hoping for, to work with the Americans, to work with other countries, to combat terrorism, to stop the death of innocent Nigerians ... It's a collaborative effort."

Gumi kicks

Reacting, popular Islamic cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi, called on the Nigerian government to immediately stop all military cooperation with the United States, warning that continued US involvement in the country could turn Nigeria into a 'theatre of war'.

In a Facebook post on Friday titled: "The Symbolism of the US Strike!", the cleric said Nigeria should instead seek military assistance from what he described as more "neutral" countries such as China, Turkey, and Pakistan to tackle its security challenges.

"The US involvement in Nigeria will attract the real anti-US forces, making our land the theatre of war," Gumi wrote. "As a principle, no nation should allow its land to be a theatre of war, and no nation should allow its neighbours to be their enemies."

While acknowledging that fighting terrorism is legitimate, Gumi insisted that such efforts must not be outsourced to foreign powers, whom he accused of having ulterior motives.

"Annihilating terrorists is an Islamic obligation," he said, citing a Hadith of the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). "But it should only be carried out by clean, holy hands, not by another terrorist whose hands are stained with the blood of hundreds of thousands of innocent children, women, and men."

According to him, relying on the United States to combat terrorism in Nigeria is a "mistake," as, in his view, "terrorists don't fight terrorists in truth; they may only kill innocent people and have ulterior motives behind the drama of fighting 'terror'."

Gumi further warned that US involvement, particularly under the pretext of protecting Christians, could deepen religious divisions and undermine Nigeria's sovereignty.

"The USA's involvement in Nigeria, citing coming to 'protect Christians', will ultimately polarise our nation and infringe on our sovereignty," he stated. "Nigeria should halt all military cooperation with the USA immediately because of its imperial tendencies worldwide."

Gumi also raised concerns about what he described as the symbolism of the reported strike, alleging it could fuel religious tensions.

"The attacks are symbolic of a harbinger of a neo-Crusade war against Islam," he claimed. "An attack on Sokoto, where over 90 per cent are Muslim with no imminent danger of terror, while the real threat is in Maiduguri, and on a Christmas Eve, with the claim of protecting against Christian genocide, says a lot."

The cleric alleged that vested interests were manipulating terrorism in Nigeria. "We believe the terror is manufactured and sustained by the same people claiming to fight it. A word is enough for the wise," he said.

DHQ Confirms US Airstrikes On ISIS In Nigeria

Meanwhile, the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed United States military airstrikes on the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIS) in Nigeria.

In a statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, the US military operation was said to have been executed with the approval of the appropriate Federal Government authorities and formed part of ongoing coordinated efforts to rid the country of terrorists and other criminal elements threatening national security.

"The strike followed credible intelligence and careful operational planning aimed at degrading the capability of the targeted elements while minimising collateral damage," Maj-Gen Uba said.

Uba said the operation underscored the resolve of the Federal Government of Nigeria, working with strategic partners, to confront transnational terrorism and prevent foreign fighters from establishing or expanding footholds within Nigeria's borders.

Retired Generals Welcome US Strike On Terrorists In Nigeria

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya (Rtd), former NAF spokesman and former Nigeria's Defence Attaché to Russia, described the strike as a welcome development.

He said Nigeria desires every appropriate assistance in its counter-terrorism campaign to be able to achieve complete victory over the terrorists.

"In this regard, the reported airstrikes by the US Government on terrorist locations in north-west Nigeria is a step in the right direction, especially as the Nigerian Government has confirmed that it is collaborating with the US Government on the matter.

"So, the question of violation of Nigeria's sovereignty, which would have been a major concern, does not arise since the Nigerian Government apparently had knowledge of and gave approval for the airstrikes."

He noted that while he was not privy to the terms and conditions of the collaboration between both countries, "what is very important now would ideally be a release of images to show the impact and success of the airstrikes as a way of demoralising other terrorists still operating in other parts of the country. My expectation is that the airstrikes should be impactful given the Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance as well as precision strike capabilities of the US military," he said.

Also speaking, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman (Rtd), a former Army spokesman, said the strikes were a welcome development.

"It is good to collaborate with well-meaning nations to stem the tide of insecurity in our country, but it should not be at the expense of law-abiding citizens. Let the operations be precise and targeted at the insurgents, bandits and kidnappers, as well as their sponsors."

Airstrikes Signal Tough Stance On Attacks Against Christians, Says Congressman Huizenga

United States Congressman Bill Huizenga also described the airstrikes on ISIS terrorists by the US in Nigeria as a decisive move to protect Christians from radical Islamist violence.

Reacting via a post on X (formerly Twitter), Huizenga said the operation was carried out "in coordination with the Nigerian government", adding that President Donald Trump and the US military had taken "decisive action to protect Christians from radical Islamists in Nigeria".

Huizenga disclosed that a congressional delegation he led to Nigeria over the weekend gained critical insights into shifting positions within the Nigerian government.

"The Congressional Delegation I led to Nigeria this past weekend provided insight that some attitudes inside the Nigerian Government are beginning to turn in favour of protecting Christians, in addition to taking actions against those terrorising Christians and moderate Muslims."

Airstrikes First Step To Ending Killings, Says Congressman Moore

A United States congressman, Riley Moore, also described the airstrikes as the first step towards ending ongoing killings and tackling the country's protracted security crisis.

Moore, who spoke on Friday via his X handle, said the strikes--carried out by US forces in coordination with the Nigerian government--were aimed at halting attacks by terrorist groups and restoring security across affected communities.

"The strikes are just the first step to ending the slaughter of Christians and the security crisis affecting all Nigerians," Moore said, adding that President Donald Trump had made it clear that "the killing of Christians in Nigeria must end".

"As I stated at the outset: do not test President Trump's resolve in this matter," he added.

The comments followed reports that US forces, acting under the directive of President Trump, conducted airstrikes against ISIS-linked terrorist elements operating in North West Nigeria.

In a separate post, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the operation was carried out with Nigeria's cooperation.

"The President was clear last month: the killing of innocent Christians in Nigeria (and elsewhere) must end. The Department of War is always ready... Grateful for Nigerian government support and cooperation," Hegseth wrote.

Moore recently concluded a fact-finding mission to Nigeria to investigate alleged attacks on Christian communities, which he described as deeply disturbing. Leading a five-member congressional delegation, he visited internally displaced persons' camps, survivors of terrorist attacks, Christian leaders and traditional rulers in Benue State.

The delegation also met with the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, and the Attorney General of the Federation, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN.

PDP Knocks FG Over Passive Response

While reacting to the airstrikes, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticised the Federal Government's passive response to the United States airstrike against terrorists in Nigeria.

The opposition party said the government's reaction was a passive confirmation of the knowledge and cooperation of the Nigerian Government in the operation.

The party, however, urged the Federal Government to ensure that the defence agreement with the United States of America includes joint operations.

It said this would result in knowledge sharing and experiential learning to help Nigeria sustainably combat insecurity, rather than full externally-led 'precision attacks'.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, said this in a statement on the US airstrike on terrorists in Nigeria.

He, however, noted that Nigerians were notified of the American strike on terrorists' assets through the verified social media pages of President Trump and other American officials before the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a vague statement many hours later.

"While international cooperation in the fight against high crimes like terrorism is very much appreciated, the Peoples Democratic Party is deeply concerned about a communication structure where foreign powers break the news of security operations in our country before our government does.

"This inverted communication approach does not help the Federal Government or Nigerians in any way, especially when taken against the background that the US military has been reported to have previously entered and operated in Nigeria successfully without the permission and knowledge of the government.

"The Federal Government should have been the first to report the news in order to properly sensitise the Nigerian populace, instead of waiting to confirm news already in public circulation, unless they were taken unawares like the rest of the citizens.

"We urge the Federal Government to ensure that the defence agreement with the United States of America includes joint operations, which will ultimately result in knowledge sharing and experiential learning to help Nigeria sustainably combat insecurity, rather than full externally-led 'precision attacks'," the party said.