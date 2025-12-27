Nigeria: DHQ Confirms Collaboration With U.S. Military, Says Attacks On Terror Camps Based On Credible Intelligence

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has confirmed that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, working in collaboration with the United States of America, have carried out precision airstrike operations against identified foreign ISIS-linked elements operating in parts of North-West Nigeria.

According to the military, the operation was conducted with the approval of the appropriate Federal Government authorities and forms part of ongoing, coordinated efforts to dismantle terrorist networks and other criminal groups threatening national security.

In a statement issued on the development, the Director of Defence Information, Major General Samaila Uba, disclosed that the strikes were based on credible intelligence and meticulous operational planning.

He explained that the objective of the operation was to significantly degrade the operational capabilities of the targeted elements while ensuring that collateral damage was kept to the barest minimum.

Major General Uba noted that the joint operation reflects the determination of the Federal Government of Nigeria, in partnership with strategic international allies, to confront transnational terrorism and prevent foreign fighters from establishing or expanding their presence within the country's borders.

He further reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to the protection of lives and property, stressing that the military remains resolute in supporting joint and inter-agency initiatives aimed at restoring lasting peace and security across all parts of the country.

