Nigeria: No Civilian Casualties Recorded So Far From U.S. Strike - Sokoto Govt

The state government in a statement says the operations targeted terrorist strongholds within the Tangaza Local Government Area.

The Sokoto State Government has confirmed that missile strikes conducted on Thursday by the US military targeted terrorist strongholds within the Tangaza Local Government Area (LGA).

The government also said no civilian casualties have so far been recorded from the strikes in both Tangaza and neighbouring Tambuwal LGA.

Earlier, the Chairman of Tangaza Local Government told PREMIUM TIMES that the targeted area is a "primary route" for terrorists and is most likely to have led to the death of many of them.

The strike targeted areas believed to be hideouts of terrorists along the Nigeria-Niger border in Sokoto State, the official said.

Abubakar Bawa, the spokesperson for Governor Ahmed Aliyu, in a statement on Friday confirmed the success of the mission, adding that based on preliminary reports, there were no civilian casualties.

While the full impact of the strikes is still being evaluated, Mr Bawa noted that the government is awaiting a formal assessment from the Joint Operations team.

"The circumstances of the objects found in a location near Jabo Town, Tambuwal Local Government Area, could not also be immediately explained as the outcome of analysis by Nigeria/US Military Authorities is being awaited," Mr Bawa stated.

He further reassured the public that "there were no civilian casualties recorded in Jabo as well."

Thursday's missile strikes were carried out by the US in partnership with Nigerian authorities. The Nigerian government said it provided intelligence for the attacks, which were also approved by President Bola Tinubu.

In its statement, the Sokoto State Government expressed its strong support for international defence partnerships to combat the rising tide of insurgency in the North-west, the official said.

"Sokoto State welcomes any collaboration between Nigeria, and all relevant global stakeholders aimed at curbing the menace of terrorism and cross-border crimes in the State," the statement read. "The ongoing operations are geared towards securing the State and ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the citizenry."

Mr Bawa added that over the past two years, the state administration has prioritised security by providing essential equipment and logistical support to various security agencies fighting banditry.

"The State Government therefore called on residents of affected areas to continue to cooperate with both the Federal and State Governments by providing useful information to security agencies, to sustain ongoing efforts to restore lasting peace and security, and to continue to pray to Almighty Allah to assist our security agencies to defeat criminals in the State and the country at large," the statement concluded.

The security situation in the northwestern part of Sokoto State, particularly in Tangaza and neighbouring Tambuwal, has deteriorated over the years due to the activities of terrorist groups.

Tangaza shares a border with the Republic of Niger. This proximity makes it a strategic "gateway" for cross-border movement. Terrorists use the porous borders to retreat into Niger when pressured by the Nigerian military, or to smuggle arms.

In recent years, Tangaza has seen the emergence of a group known as the Lakurawa. Originally a group of foreign herders from Sahelian countries, they have evolved into a terrorist group that imposes taxes on locals and enforces their own version of justice, often clashing with traditional authorities.