Africa: Mali Hold Morocco in Rabat ... Zambia and Comoros Share the Spoils, Salah Leads Egypt to Victory Over South Africa and Qualification for the Knockout Stage

Morocco 1-1 Mali

Goalscorers: Brahim Díaz 45+5' (pen), Lassina Sinayoko 64' (pen)

Morocco and Mali played out a 1-1 draw in a tightly contested Group A match of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 in Rabat, leaving qualification for the Round of 16 to be decided on the last day.

Just as they had done in their opening game, the Atlas Lions dominated possession in the opening half. However, they found it difficult to break in early against a disciplined Malian side, well organized and compact across the lines.

Walid Regragui's men probed patiently and were eventually rewarded in stoppage time. Following a VAR review on a handball, Morocco was awarded a penalty, which Brahim Díaz calmly converted to give the hosts a narrow advantage at the break.

Mali emerged from the break with renewed belief and were quickly back on level terms in similar kind as did Morocco in finding the opener.

Just past the hour mark, Lassina Sinayoko was brought down inside the penalty area and took responsibility on the resulting spotkick, expertly tucking it away to draw his side level.

The remainder of the contest saw Morocco push forward in search of a decisive goal, increasing the tempo and introducing fresh attacking options. Despite sustained pressure, the Atlas Lions were unable to break through a resilient Malian backline.

Morocco will face Zambia, while Mali takes on Comoros in the final round of matches in the group, with qualification for the knockout phase still firmly within reach for both teams.

REACTIONS:

MOM: Neil El Aynaoui - Morrocco

"I have not really reflected on this award because of the outcome of this match, but I do appreciate the award and look forward to the next match. We should quickly move on. We didn't perform well in managing our lead and we need to move on. We have been trying to build a strong squad for the past two years, so we need to be patient and find a solution. The focus now moves to our last match which we aim to win"

Tom Saintfiet - Mali Coach

"We took two to three hours in analysing the Moroccan team. They first played well and after a few substitutes, we had the opportunity to deal with their transition. The first 10 minutes of the second half, we had good opportunities. Morocco had good attacks but we are fortunate to have quality and experienced players who know how to deal with such attacks. I am satisfied with my team's performance. We will work towards instilling more confidence and prepare accordingly for the next match because we need a victory"

Walid Regragui - Morocco Coach

"We played a good match which was very intense. We needed to kill off the match while we had time. Congratulations to Mali for obtaining a point. We should not give up. Conceding a penalty is part of football and we should not despair. It is part of football.

To win AFCON is a long journey. We have the certainty that we played well. Yes, we did not get the result we aimed for, but we did not lose either. We are confident and that is crucial for us going into the last group match.

Zambia 0-0 Comoros

Zambia and Comoros settled for a 0-0 draw on Friday at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca, in their second Group A fixture of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025.

The encounter was played with great intensitybut goals were the only thing missing in a fiercely contested match.

Following this draw, Zambia move up to two points, keeping their qualification hopes fully intact heading into the third and final round of group matches. Comoros, meanwhile collect their first point of the tournament, leaving their chances of reaching the knockout stage alive going into the last match day.

Both teams began the match cautiously, with a strong midfield battle dominating the early exchanges.

Comoros came close to breaking the deadlock in the 19th minute when Mzean Maoulida found the back of the net, but the goal was ruled out following a VAR review after a foul was committed in the build-up.

Comoros continued to push forward during the first half, but were unable to find a way past a well-organised Zambian defence.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with both sides searching for the opening goal without success. Despite enjoying large spells of possession and control, Comoros failed to make their dominance count in front of goal.

The match ended as it began, goalless at 0-0, leaving a sense of frustration for the Comoros players, who came closest to scoring but were undone by rushed finishing and lapses in concentration.

Both teams will now look to secure their first victory of the group stage in the final round of matches, with Comoros set to face Mali, while Zambia will take on tournament hosts Morocco.

REACTIONS:

Youssouf Zaidou - Midfielder (Comoros) - TotalEnergies Man of the Match

We were looking to score a goal against Zambia, and unfortunately the goal we scored was not awarded. We lost concentration, and it was important for us to get the win. We still have one match left in the group stage, so we will rest and then prepare for it. Winning this award does not reduce my disappointment at missing out on victory. This award is a collective one and belongs to all the players who contributed to it.

Stefano Cusin - Head Coach, Comoros

It was a difficult match. We played well and could have changed the result. We faced some difficulty in controlling the ball and lacked attacking efficiency in the final phase. Overall, we delivered a good performance and were only missing the ability to score, so I am satisfied with my players' display. We are still on the right path in this tournament. We lost to Morocco, drew against Zambia, and still have a match ahead against Mali. I believe our chances are still alive. We will play with the same strength we are known for. We must win the final match and reach four points, which would allow us to continue in the tournament.

Moses Sichone - Head Coach, Zambia

It was not easy against the Comoros team, and we did not expect things to unfold this way, but that is football. We are satisfied with the point we earned from the draw. Unfortunately, we did not play as we had expected, and we faced some difficulties. Our final match against Morocco will not be easy, as we will face the host nation, which has prepared well for the tournament and will be backed by a large crowd.

Egypt 1-0 South Africa

Goal: Salah 45'

Mohamed Salah's first-half penalty proved decisive as Egypt secured qualification for the knockout stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over South Africa at the Grand Stade d'Agadir this Friday.

The match unfolded as a tense and evenly balanced contest, with both sides cautious in possession and clear chances at a premium.

The breakthrough arrived on the stroke of half-time following a VAR review, which saw the referee award Egypt a penalty after Khuliso Mudau was judged to have fouled Mohamed Salah inside the area. The Egyptian captain remained composed, converting confidently down the middle to claim his second goal of the tournament.

Moments later, the complexion of the game changed dramatically. Egyptian defender Mohamed Hany was shown a second yellow card for a late challenge shortly after the restart, leaving the Pharaohs to defend their slender advantage with ten men for the entire second half.

South Africa responded by taking control of possession and pushing forward in search of an equaliser. Hugo Broos's side applied sustained pressure but found it difficult to break down a disciplined Egyptian defence marshalled by Yasser Ibrahim, with goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy producing a calm and assured performance.

Late drama followed in stoppage time when South Africa appealed for a penalty after a shot appeared to strike Yasser Ibrahim's arm inside the area. After a VAR review, the referee upheld his original decision.

The result moves Egypt to six points in Group B, confirming their place in the Round of 16 with a match to spare. South Africa remain in contention, but must now win their final group fixture to guarantee progression.

Egypt will conclude their group campaign against Angola on Monday, while South Africa face a decisive Southern African derby against Zimbabwe at the Marrakesh Stadium.

Angola 1-1 Zimbabwe

Goalscorers : G.Dala 26' / K. Musona 45+6

Angola and Zimbabwe have played out a 1-1 draw in their Group B encounter at the Stade de Marrakech this Friday, leaving both sides still searching for their first victory in the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Morocco 2025. In a competitive clash where both defences were tested, it was Angola who struck first, only for Zimbabwe to respond late in the first half to ensure the points were shared.

The breakthrough came in the 24th minute, when Angola opened the scoring through a well-worked move. Gelson Dala finished with composure, firing a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner after a precise through ball from Tó Carneiro split the Zimbabwe defence. The goal was a reward for Angola's early pressure and attacking intent, sparking celebrations among their supporters.

Zimbabwe gradually grew into the game and were rewarded in first-half stoppage time. In the 45+6th minute, Knowledge Musona capitalised on a fast break, firing a composed right-footed finish from the right side of the box into the bottom left corner to level the scores, with Bill Antonio providing the decisive assist.

From the restart, Angola dominated possession and territory, creating multiple opportunities and keeping Zimbabwe under constant pressure. Despite their dominance, they were unable to find a winner, while Zimbabwe remained dangerous on the counter and created chances that could have seen them snatch a late victory. Even after four minutes of additional time, the score remained unchanged, and the match ended in a stalemate.

With the draw, both Angola and Zimbabwe remain without a win in AFCON 2025. Their hopes of progressing to the knockout stages now hinge on strong performances in their remaining group matches, as they look to build on this performance and secure vital points in the race for qualification.