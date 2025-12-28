Nigeria: Afcon 2025 - How We Strategised, Defeated Tunisia - Chelle, Lookman

Nigeria defeated Tunisia 3-2 on Saturday at the African Cup of Nations.

Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle has praised his team's intensity and control, after Nigeria edged Tunisia 3-2 to reach the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 Round of 16.

Nigeria raced into a 3-0 lead and dominated for long spells, but were forced to dig deep as Tunisia mounted a late comeback in a tense Fez encounter.

Chelle's side showed composure under pressure, holding firm after goals from Montassar Talbi and Ali Abdi threatened to overturn Nigeria's early dominance.

Lookman delivered a Man-of-the-Match display, providing two assists and scoring once, underlining his growing influence closer to goal for the Super Eagles.

Tunisia rallied late through Talbi's header and Abdi's VAR-awarded penalty, setting up a nervy finish that Nigeria survived.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the win lifted Nigeria to six points and top of Group C, with Uganda next, while Tunisia face Tanzania in Rabat.

Chelle said the late pressure from Tunisia would serve as a valuable lesson for his players going forward in the competition.

"These are the situations that help a team grow. We must learn how to manage games better until the final whistle," Chelle said.

The coach said that Nigeria's pressing game was central to their dominance for large periods of the match.

"Our identity is based on intensity, aggression without the ball and speed when we regain possession. For most of the game, the players executed that very well," he said.

Chelle also praised the players' mental strength after conceding twice in quick succession.

"It is never easy to respond when momentum shifts, but the players stayed united and disciplined. That mentality is very important in tournament football," he said.

Looking ahead, Chelle stressed the need for balance between attacking ambition and defensive concentration.

"We have quality going forward, but at this level, small details matter. We must remain focused from the first minute to the last," he added.

Lookman said the Super Eagles' ability to stay calm under pressure reflected the growing maturity within the squad.

"We showed character when the game became difficult. These are the moments that define teams in tournaments like this," Lookman said.

The winger added that the team's understanding in attack was improving with every match at the championship.

"We are building strong connections on the pitch. Everyone understands their role, and that makes our play more fluid and dangerous," he said.

Lookman also credited the technical crew for giving players clarity and confidence in their roles.

"The coach gives us belief and clear instructions. When you know exactly what is expected, it becomes easier to express yourself," he said.

