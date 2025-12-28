Nigeria: The Strike On Terror in Nigeria

editorial

Any determined offensive to put an end to the crisis of insecurity is welcome

The Christmas Day strike on terrorist targets in Sokoto State is a bold undertaking with many positive meanings. The collaboration between Nigeria's armed forces and their United States' counterparts is a strategic gain. The identification of ISIS as the target of the strike brings Nigeria's campaign in lube with the global thrust of counter-terrorism. This campaign has seen the US collaborate with governments in diverse countries to go against ISIS terrorists. To this extent, the involvement of the US in the Sokoto strike is part of the global anti-ISIS campaign that has been waged in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in the US.

Whatever may be the shortfalls of this specific strike, it is a fitting but long overdue diplomatic signal to all terror merchants, sponsors and foot soldiers in Nigeria that their days are numbered. However, it is crucial to dispel the dangerous strands in narratives surrounding the strike. It was not targeted at any faith. Nor was it designated to derogate any section of the country. Instead, it is aimed at eroding and ultimately eliminating the capacity of ISIS and affiliates like Boko Haram to continue destabilising Nigeria by perpetuating insecurity through terrorism.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Over and above this international dimension, ISIS and its local allies like ISWAP and Boko Haram have been at the root of the almost intractable insecurity in Nigeria. They have bombed mosques, churches, markets and other public places in many parts of the country. The casualties have ranged from Christians to Muslims and other innocent people. Any determined anti-ISIS operation is a great service to the battle against insecurity in Nigeria. Success in Nigeria will send useful signals to the neighbourhood Sahelian environment.

However, given the narrative of President Donald Trump, managing the fallout of the strike would require the cooperation of critical institutions. As we wrote recently, the peaceful, even if not perfect, coexistence of the world's two major faiths--Christianity and Islam--is at the core of Nigeria's strength and survival. While we admit that the capacity of the state has been weakened by sundry cartels of criminal gangs operating all over the country (including in religiously and ethnically homogenous communities), there is no evidence to suggest that the multitude of violent outbursts that occur almost on daily basis has any religious colorations or undertones.

A section of the media has come under the spotlight in recent days with the reportage of the killing at a mosque in Maiduguri. While we do not in any way advocate censorship, times like this call for responsible journalism so that we do not unwittingly provide platforms for purveyors of hate. It is particularly important to note that slanting news in a provocative manner will not in any way advance the cause of peaceful co-existence in a complex and delicately balanced country. The second critical institution to which we appeal is the leadership of the religious organisations who must recognise that this is no time to play to the gallery or fan the embers of discord. The third are members of the political class who should come together to ward off attempts to divide the country along the sectarian line. Despite being in the opposition, Senator Aminu Tambuwal, a former governor of Sokoto State where the bombing took place, has taken the high road with his public appeal. We need more of such voices of moderation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regardless of the faith they profess, Nigerians must understand that at issue is the very survival of our country as a multi-religious and multi-ethnic secular state. All attempts to divide Nigeria and Nigerians along religious lines must be rejected. We concede that in the resulting weakening of state capacity, the Sahel-wide jihadist insurgency has intruded into parts of the country to conduct violent acts, including abductions and mass murder. In recent years, attacks on schools, hospitals, churches, mosques, and other public facilities have been carried out by Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province. Besides, even when there are challenges of nationhood, Nigerians have confronted them together.