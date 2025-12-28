Nigeria's Army Chief Visits Sultan of Sokoto After U.S. Missile Strikes

Mr Shaibu's visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, followed a series of precision airstrikes conducted by U.S. forces targeting several terrorist locations within Sokoto State.

The Chief of Army Staff, Waidi Shaibu, on Friday paid a visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'ad Abubakar, following a series of missile strikes conducted by US forces targeting several terrorist locations within Sokoto State.

In a statement released on Saturday, the Nigerian Army said Mr Shaibu's visit was a strategic component of the military's ongoing efforts to strengthen civil-military relations in the region.

"The visit highlights the renewed commitment of the Nigerian Army to strengthening civil-military relations and fostering collaboration with traditional institutions in support of national unity, peace and security," the statement noted.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The army statement emphasised that the engagement was designed to promote regional stability and establish a closer working relationship with community leaders.

"During the visit, General Shaibu reaffirmed the resolve of the Nigerian Army to work closely with community leaders to promote stability and coexistence across the country," the statement added.

The Sultan of Sokoto commended the Nigerian Army for its steadfast sacrifices and ongoing efforts to safeguard lives and property.

He offered prayers for the military's continued success in fulfilling its constitutional mandates and urged sustained vigilance in the face of evolving security challenges.

The US said it carried out Thursday's missile strikes in partnership with Nigerian authorities. The Nigerian government said it provided intelligence for the attacks, which President Bola Tinubu also approved.

In its statement after the missile strikes, the Sokoto State Government expressed its strong support for international defence partnerships to combat the rising tide of insurgency in the North-west.

"Sokoto State welcomes any collaboration between Nigeria and all relevant global stakeholders aimed at curbing the menace of terrorism and cross-border crimes in the State," the statement read. "The ongoing operations are geared towards securing the State and ensuring the protection of the lives and property of the citizenry."

In a coordinated counter-terrorism operation, the US launched a series of missile strikes targeting ISIS insurgents within Sokoto State.

According to a US military official who spoke to The New York Times, over a dozen Tomahawk cruise missiles were deployed from a naval vessel stationed in the Gulf of Guinea, successfully hitting two separate ISIS encampments.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Conflict U.S., Canada and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The US Africa Command (AFRICOM) reported that "multiple" terrorists were killed based on preliminary assessments.

The Sokoto government also said on Friday that it has not recorded any civilian casualties from the attack.