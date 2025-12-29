Somalia: UN Security Council to Hold Meeting On Israel's Move to Violate Somali Sovereignty

Somaliland has its own flag (seen here) and passport, even though no country except Israel recognizes it.

New York — The U.N. Security Council will convene an emergency meeting Monday as global backlash grew over Israel's controversial recognition of Somaliland as an independent state.

Ahead of the session, 21 predominantly Muslim countries issued a joint statement late Saturday warning of "serious repercussions" from the Israeli decision on "peace and security in the Horn of Africa" and in the wider Red Sea region.

Somaliland, a Muslim-majority region in northern Somalia with a population of a few million, has enjoyed some autonomy for over three decades.

However, Israel on Friday became the first country in the world to recognize the territory's independence, drawing Somali and international condemnation.

The decision came just days before Somalia is due to assume the rotating presidency of the U.N. Security Council.

The joint statement, published by Qatar, outlined the 21 countries' "unequivocal rejection" of the Israeli move, warning that it "constitutes a grave violation of the principles of international law."

The statement also condemned "attempts to forcibly expel the Palestinian people out of their land," after reports that the recognition was connected to efforts to relocate Palestinians from Gaza.

Somaliland official Abdirahman Dahir Adam claimed on Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 on Saturday that the move had nothing to do with Israel's war on Gaza.

According to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, the recognition was made "in the spirit of the Abraham Accords," which saw several Arab countries formally recognize Israeli independence.

The Times of Israel newspaper pointed out that the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco - who all joined the Abraham Accords - were not among the signatories of the joint statement on the recognition of Somaliland.