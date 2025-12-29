Africa: Algeria advance, Sudan surprise, Mozambique make history and Cameroon hold Cote d'Ivoire

Cameroon and defending champions Côte d’Ivoire shared the spoils in a pulsating 1–1 draw in their second Group F fixture at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025.

Junior Tchamadeu’s deflected effort midway through the second half cancelled out a moment of brilliance from Amad Diallo, whose stunning opener had put the Ivorians ahead in a contest rich in quality, intensity and goal-mouth action.

The opening exchanges were tight and tactical, with both sides showing caution. Cameroon came close to breaking the deadlock after 20 minutes when Christian Kofane rose highest to meet a cross from the left, only to see his header crash against the crossbar.

Côte d’Ivoire believed they had gone into the break infront when captain Franck Kessié volleyed home from close range, but celebrations were cut short as the goal was ruled out for offside against Vakoun Issouf Bayo’s assist in the build-up.

The match burst into life after the restart. End-to-end football defined the opening minutes of the second half, before Diallo produced a moment of magic to open the scoring.

The Manchester United forward collected the ball on the right, cut inside onto his favoured left foot and curled a sublime effort beyond the outstretched dive of goalkeeper Devis Epassy.

Cameroon responded swiftly. Just five minutes later, Tchamadeu struck from inside the box, his effort taking a wicked deflection off Ghislain Konan to wrong-foot the goalkeeper and restore parity for the Indomitable Lions.

With the scores level, both teams pushed in search of a winner. Bryan Mbeumo was well marshalled by the Ivorian defence, his closest attempt coming from a free-kick that narrowly missed the target from the edge of the area.

Despite late pressure at both ends, neither side could force a breakthrough.

The draw leaves both Cameroon and Côte d’Ivoire level on four points, with identical goals scored and conceded.

Attention now turns to the final round of decisive group matches on New Year’s Eve, with Cameroon travelling back to Agadir to face Mozambique, while the defending champions remain in Marrakesh to take on already eliminated Gabon.

Algeria 1–0 Burkina Faso

Goal:Riyad Mahrez 23’ (pen)

Captain Riyad Mahrez scored the lone goal, a priceless strike from the penalty spot that secured three points for Algeria and confirmed their qualification to the Round of 16 at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025.

The Algerians firmed up their place top of Group E as they moved to six points after back-to-back wins. Burkina Faso remain second with three points, level with Sudan who earlier on beat Equatorial Guinea 1-0.

It was a tough and physically demanding duel, and the tempo cost Algeria an early change, Juan Hadjam, forced off injured and replaced by striker Baghdad Bounedjah after just 13 minutes, following a heavy challenge from Gustavo Sangaré.

The physicality of the game ultimately cost Burkina Faso after Rayan Aït-Nouri was fouled inside the box by Ismahila Ouedraogo in the 23rd minute, the referee pointing to the spot. Skipper Mahrez stepped up and made no mistake with a calm conversion to give Les Fennecs an early lead.

Algeria could have ended the half with a two-goal cushion, but Mohamed Amoura saw his shot from close range off a Mahrez assist saved by the keeper.

In the second half, Vladimir Petković’s men maintained the same rhythm, creating several chances, but were unable to convert them. Ibrahim Maza and Aït-Nouri both had clear opportunities to score, but were thwarted by the Burkinabe keeper Kouakou Koffi.

Burkina Faso also had chances of their own, the closest being a curler from the colorful substitute Georgi Minoungou. The effort went inches over the bar. Despite more efforts to battle for an equalizer, Algeria defended with discipline.

Algeria will now take on already eliminated Equatorial Guinea in their final group match, while Burkina Faso will battle with Sudan in a high-billed clash that will determine who gets the second automatic ticket to the knockout phase.

The two matches will be played on new Year’s eve.

Reactions

MOM – Ibrahim Maza (Algeria)

“Today was because of the team. I think everyone did well and the most important thing was to win the game. The goal was for us to qualify and not really individual awards. We are now officially qualified and happy with the work we put in”

“We knew it would be tough because they are tough in the duels, but we also needed to be strong in duels and I think we did quite well in matching them”

Brama Traore – Burkina Faso Coach

“We wanted to win this match. Laying against Algeria will always be difficult but we really gave it our all. Our tactical approach was based on all the analysis we had made. We had to close them off because we know how good they are but I think our strategy was not bad at all. They were awarded a penalty which completely changed the complexion of the game but be that as it may, we really gave them a good run.

Vladimir Petkovic – Algeria Coach

“As a first, it has been a really hard match with two strong teams who fought for 90 minutes for everything on the pitch. We were slightly better in taking advantage of taking the opportunity we got. I think Burkina Faso will be successful if they continue playing the way they did tonight. Congratulations to my team. Despite having lacked a bit of in the closing matches, we continued working hard and secured the victory and qualification.

Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Sudan

Saúl Basilio Coco-Bassey Oubiña 74' (OG)



Sudan have secured a 1-0 victory over Equatorial Guinea in a freezing 14° evening in Casablanca to blow group E wide open in the TotalEnergies AFCON.

The match remained on a knife-edge until the 74th minute, when a moment of pure chaos in the Equatorial Guinea box changed everything.

A stinging Sudanese cross forced center-back Saul Coco into a desperate clearance, only for the ball to fly into the back of his own net. That single goal was enough to spark wild celebrations and hand Sudan their first tournament win in over a decade.

Following a heavy defeat in their opening match, Sudan knew they were playing for survival. Under intense pressure from a technical Equatorial Guinea side, the Sudanese backline refused to buckle. Goalkeeper Monged Abuzaid stood like a wall, orchestrating a defense that absorbed wave after wave of attack before striking on the counter.

This result blows Group E wide open. Sudan has officially moved level on points with the group leaders, turning their final match into a "win-and-you’re-in" scenario.

For the players, this wasn't just about three points. With Sudan facing immense challenges at home, the team has become a symbol of defiance. This victory—their first at the AFCON finals since 2012—offers a rare moment of pride and joy for millions of fans watching from afar.

Sudan now heads into their final group clash against Burkina Faso on New Year’s Eve with everything to play for. If they can replicate this defensive masterclass, a place in the Round of 16 is within their grasp.

Reactions

Mohamed Mamoun Eisa (Sudan) – TotalEnergies Man of the Match

“It's a very good thing that we picked up all three points against Equatorial Guinea. We feel great after this win and we are looking to achieve the best possible results in future. Our players fought for the full 90 minutes to secure the victory."

Juan Micha – Head coach of Equatorial Guinea

“We played to win against Sudan and it was a difficult match. We created chances to score but did not take them. In the end, we accept what happened and congratulate the Sudanese team, who played well and won. I do not rely on the fans to decide our line-up; I choose it according to my own options. Our team played better than the opponent in the first half. In the second half, we attacked, and sometimes you create chances but do not score, then you concede. That is what happened, and it is normal.”

James Kwesi Appiah – Head coach of Sudan

“I am happy with the win, but our ambition is to win the title, not just to achieve a single victory. We have experienced players and their performance was strong. We faced some difficulties, but we always try to show good quality in our matches to achieve victories. I thank everyone who supported us in this match, especially the fans.

When you take part in any tournament, the main ambition is to get through the group stage and go as far as possible. We achieved what mattered most, and we are mindful of these objectives of reaching the furthest stage possible. We are not here to just participate.”

Gabon 2-3 Mozambique

Goalscorers: P. E. Aubameyang 45+5, A. Moussounda 76e / F. Bangal 32e, G.Catama 42e (P), D. Callila

The Mambas, who had previously gone 16 matches without a win on the continental stage, finally broke their drought in a clinical display at the Stade Adrar.

The match burst into life late in the first half when Faizal Bangal opened the scoring in the 37th minute, heading home a superb cross from Geny Catamo. Just five minutes later, Mozambique doubled their lead after Dominguês was fouled in the penalty area by Bruno Ecuele Manga.

Catamo stepped up to coolly convert the penalty, sending the ball into the bottom left corner.

Gabon managed to find a lifeline deep into first-half stoppage time through Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.The veteran striker pounced on a rebound after Didier Ndong’s initial effort was parried, cementing his status as one of the oldest goalscorers in the history of the AFCON finals.

The momentum shifted back to Mozambique shortly after the break. In the 52nd minute, Diogo Calila rose highest in the center of the box to meet a cross from Witi, powering a header into the roof of the net to restore the two-goal cushion.

Gabon responded with a series of tactical changes, introducing Alex Moucketou-Moussounda and Royce Openda to bolster their attack.

The pressure from the Panthers eventually paid off in the 86th minute when Moucketou-Moussounda scored from close range following a corner, setting up a frantic finale.

Despite late attempts from Mario Lemina and Jacques Ekomié, Mozambique goalkeeper Ernan Siluane remained resolute, producing several crucial saves to protect the lead.

The final whistle confirmed a landmark achievement for Mozambique, ending nearly four decades of waiting for a win at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Post-match reaction



Geny Catamo - TotalEnergies Men of the Match - Mozambique: “I am very proud to represent Mozambique and to have made my contribution to Mozambique’s first-ever victory at the Africa Cup of Nations. We are proud of this win.

I hope this victory will cause us to keep working and bring more wins to our country. I ask the people to continue supporting us. We can go far, and our mindset is to keep pushing on in this tournament.”