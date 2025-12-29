Africa: Nigeria Set The Pace as Mahrez Leads the Way After Two AFCON 2025 Group Rounds

Algeria's Riyad Mahrez has emerged as the early scoring leader at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco,

Riyad Mahrez has emerged as the early scoring leader at the 2025 TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco, while Nigeria have underlined their title credentials by becoming the tournament's most productive attacking side after two rounds of group-stage matches.

Mahrez, the Algerian captain, tops the scoring chart with three goals, continuing his reputation as a decisive figure on the continental stage. His clinical finishing has helped Algeria secure maximum points from their opening two games, placing them firmly among the early qualifiers for the knockout phase.

Close behind Mahrez is a tightly packed chasing group on two goals, featuring players from across the continent.

Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman, Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Morocco’s Brahim Díaz, Tunisia’s Elias Achouri, Mali’s Lassine Sinayoko and Côte d’Ivoire’s Amad Diallo have all made decisive contributions, reflecting the spread of attacking influence at this year’s tournament.

Collectively, the competition has produced 53 goals in 24 matches, an average of 2.21 goals per game, striking a balance between attacking ambition and tactical discipline.

That balance is perhaps best illustrated by Nigeria, who lead the attacking metrics with five goals, 12 shots on target and an average 61% possession, the highest recorded so far.

Nigeria’s efficiency has translated into results, with the Super Eagles joining Egypt and Algeria as the only teams to confirm qualification for the Round of 16 after two matches.

Their attacking cohesion has been matched by creativity, with Lookman and Alex Iwobi each registering two assists, alongside Tunisia’s Hannibal Mejbri.

At the opposite end of the scale, Botswana’s struggles have been stark. They have conceded four goals, failed to score, managed only three shots on target, and averaged 32% possession, underlining the fine margins that separate competitiveness from elimination at this level.

Discipline has also been a defining feature of the group stage so far. Referees have issued 83 yellow cards and three red cards, a reflection of the physical intensity and emotional stakes that rise as qualification scenarios tighten.

Suspensions and cautions could yet play a significant role in shaping the final group standings.

As the tournament moves into its final round of group fixtures, the statistics provide a revealing backdrop rather than a conclusion.

While some teams have already secured safe passage, many others remain locked in battles for automatic qualification or a place among the best third-placed finishers.

With goals flowing, creative players influencing matches and discipline becoming increasingly important, the numbers suggest a final round driven as much by control and composure as by flair — a familiar AFCON pattern where the margins only grow finer as the knockout stage approaches.