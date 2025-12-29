Nigeria: 'We Hope for His Recovery' - Anthony Joshua's Family Reacts to Ogun Car Crash

The family of former World heavyweight boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has expressed shock after the British-Nigerian boxer was involved in a fatal car crash along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun area of Ogun State on Monday.

A relative of Anthony Joshua, who asked not to be named, confirmed to the BBC that the news of the crash has "come to the family as a shock".

"We are hoping for his speedy recovery and also the people who passed away - I pray for the departed to rest in peace," the relative says.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Joshua was travelling from Lagos to the family home, they added.

"He's normally coming around for the new year. We haven't seen him so we were expecting him."

Vanguard earlier reported that the former World heavyweight boxing champion survived a fatal car crash in a road accident along the busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Makun area of Ogun State.

While the 36-year-old boxer sustained minor injuries and has been taken to the hospital for treatment, two occupants of the vehicle reportedly died on the spot.

The Ogun State Police Command also confirmed that the crash occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway, just before a Danco petrol station near the Sagamu Interchange, north-east of Lagos. The force says the crash involved a Lexus SUV that Joshua was travelling in.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, DSP Oluseyi Bassey, assured the public that Joshua, who was seated in the rear of the Lexus SUV, is safe as he sustained only minor injuries and received first aid at the scene.