Nigeria: Anthony Joshua - Excessive Speed, Wrongful Overtaking Caused Crash - FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed that excessive speed and wrongful overtaking were the main causes of the road traffic crash involving world heavyweight boxing champion Anthony Joshua along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

According to a statement signed by Assistant Corps Marshal and Corps Public Education Officer, Olusegun Ogungbemide, the accident occurred on December 29, 2025, around Sinoma, near Sagamu. The crash involved a black Lexus Jeep, which Joshua was traveling in, and a stationary red commercial Sinotruck parked on the roadside.

The incident involved five adult males: two died at the scene, one sustained injuries, and two escaped unhurt. Joshua was rescued alive with minor injuries by FRSC operatives, who arrived within three minutes of notification, allowing for swift rescue operations, evacuation, and traffic control.

"The incident involved a Lexus Jeep with registration number KRD 850 HN and a stationary red Sinotruck. Two persons sadly lost their lives, one was injured, and two escaped unhurt. Anthony Joshua was rescued alive and sustained minor injuries," the FRSC statement read. The injured victim was taken to a hospital, while the deceased were deposited at Livewell Morgue, Ajaka, Sagamu. The Nigeria Police Motor Traffic Division has been notified for further investigation.

Preliminary findings revealed that the Lexus Jeep was travelling beyond the legally prescribed speed limit and lost control while attempting an overtaking maneuver, resulting in the collision. The FRSC identified excessive speed and wrongful overtaking as the primary factors behind the crash.

Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed extended condolences to the families of the deceased and wished Joshua a speedy recovery. He also warned motorists to observe traffic regulations, avoid dangerous overtaking, and drive within speed limits, particularly on high-speed corridors like the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, noting that vigilance is especially critical during the festive season.

The FRSC urged all road users to prioritize safety to prevent similar accidents, emphasizing that adherence to traffic rules is key to safeguarding lives on Nigeria's highways.