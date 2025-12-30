Nigeria: What We Know About Anthony Joshua's Two Friends Who Died in Monday's Crash

Both men, who died in an auto-crash, which Anthony Joshua survived, on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Monday, were pillars in Joshua's personal and professional life.

The world of sports stood still on Monday as news and videos of a fatal car accident involving British-Nigerian boxing champion Anthony Joshua surfaced online.

The accident tragically claimed the lives of two of Joshua's closest friends and trusted trainers, Sina Ghami and Latif "Latz".

Both men were pillars in his personal and professional life, guiding him through grueling training sessions, offering support behind the scenes, and sharing a bond that went far beyond the gym.

Friends and colleagues remember them not just for their expertise, but for their kindness, loyalty, and the positive energy they brought to everyone around them.

Their last public moment with Mr Joshua before the fatal car crash in Nigeria was captured in an Instagram video where they were happily playing table tennis.

This footage was shared by Mr Joshua on Instagram media just hours before the tragic incident occurred on 29 December.

President Bola Tinubu recently posted on his X page that he has spoken with Mr Joshua to express his condolences over the passing of his close associates.

"I wished him a full and speedy recovery, and prayed with him. AJ assured me he is receiving the best possible care.

"I also spoke with his mother and prayed for her. She was deeply appreciative of the call. Governor Dapo Abiodun, who was at the hospital with them, assured me he will do everything possible to ensure AJ receives the best attention," the president said.

President Tinubu offered prayers for strength for the grieving families and for eternal rest for the souls of the departed.

Latif 'Latz'

Identified in reports as Kevin Latif Ayodele Latz, he was a personal trainer and fitness coach known professionally as Healthy Mindset.

He was travelling with members of Anthony Joshua's team when the accident occurred in Ogun State. Another member of the team, sports rehabilitation specialist Sina Ghami, also lost his life in the crash, while Mr Joshua and others reportedly sustained minor injuries.

On his social media profiles, Mr Latz displayed the national flags of the United Kingdom, the United Arab Emirates and Nigeria. However, details about his nationality and heritage were not publicly clarified.

In an exclusive 2023 interview on Youtube, Mr Latz said he grew up in the countryside in Cheshire, England, before moving to Watford at about 11 or 12 years old.

He was raised largely by his grandparents and later began living independently as a teenager after their death, working multiple jobs while trying to remain in school.

He described his upbringing as difficult but formative, saying the challenges shaped his discipline and resilience.

Mr Latz later built a career in fitness and personal training, founding the Healthy Mindset brand in his early twenties. His approach emphasised balance between physical training, mental discipline and spiritual wellbeing.

Before committing fully to personal training, he played football at a semi-professional level, primarily as a defender, and had trials with clubs in England. He eventually stepped away from football due to injuries and the physical demands of the sport.

Mr Latz had known Anthony Joshua since their early teenage years, after meeting in Watford. He described their relationship as close and long-standing, rooted in shared experiences growing up.

Over the years, he became part of Joshua's inner circle and training team, supporting the boxer during several major fight camps. Beyond physical training, he was regarded as a steady presence within the team.

Sina Ghami

Sina Ghami, popularly known as Sina Evolve, was the co-founder of Evolve Gym, a United Kingdom-based fitness and rehabilitation centre.

Mr Ghami was a qualified sports and exercise rehabilitation specialist, with expertise in musculoskeletal injuries and corrective exercise. He received advanced education and professional training in the United States, including at Michigan State University, where he worked with the university's football team.

He worked with elite athletes across several sports, including the National Football League (NFL) and the National Basketball (NBA).

He was a long-time friend and close associate of former two-time heavyweight world champion Anthony Joshua, serving as Joshua's full-time sport and exercise rehabilitation coach for more than 10 years.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that Mr Ghami is widely respected within elite sporting circles for his work in high-performance rehabilitation, particularly his ability to bridge clinical recovery with peak athletic performance.

As a childhood friend of Mr Joshua, he played a significant role in the boxer's career, travelling with him for major fights and working closely on injury prevention, recovery and conditioning.

Mr Ghami was present in Mr Joshua's corner during several landmark bouts, including the historic 2017 victory over Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium, one of the defining moments in modern heavyweight boxing.

Beyond boxing, his career spanned multiple sports. At Michigan State University, he worked with the Spartans football team and later applied his rehabilitation methods to professional athletes in the NBA and NFL.

Among those he worked with were Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors and Le'Veon Bell, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Condolences

In the aftermath of the accident, grief poured out across social media platforms.

Jake Paul, one of Mr Joshua's boxing rivals, sent a condolence message to Mr Ghami and Latif 'Latz' via his official X handle.

Mr Paul, who had fought and lost to Mr Joshua in the latest heavyweight match, expressed his deep sadness for the incident that claimed the two lives.

"Life is much more important than boxing. I am praying for the lost lives, AJ and anyone impacted by today's unfortunate accident.

"The MVP family is thinking of and praying for everyone that has been impacted by today's car accident in Nigeria. Our prayers and condolences go out to all.

"RIP Sina Ghami and Kevin 'Latif / Latz' Ayodele. My thoughts and prayers are with their families and friends and AJ," he said.

