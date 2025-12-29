Nigeria: Anthony Joshua Injured in Fatal Road Accident On Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

The police confirmed the accident which eyewitnesses said involved a collision between Joshua's vehicle and another car under circumstances that are currently under investigation by local authorities.

World-renowned British Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, was involved in a road accident on Monday along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway in Makun, Ogun State.

According to eyewitnesses, Joshua's vehicle collided with another car under circumstances that are currently under investigation by local authorities.

An eyewitness said that Mr Joshua sustained minor injuries, while two occupants of the other vehicle reportedly died at the scene, The Punch reported.

The 36-year old champion is a professional boxer and two-time unified world heavyweight champion. He first held the unified WBA (Super), IBF and WBO titles from 2016 to 2019 and regained them from late 2019 until 2021.

Ogun police confirm fatal accident

Meanwhile, the Ogun State Police Command has confirmed the accident involving the boxing champion.

In a telephone interview with our correspondent, the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Babaseyi Oluseyi, a deputy superintendent of police, confirmed two deaths. He said Mr Joshua was receiving treatment at a hospital.

"It happened along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, specifically Makun City, around Makun City, that is the Dankor filling station near the Sagamu interchange, inward Ibadan axis," he said.

Mr Oluseyi described the occurrence as an accident but declined to provide details on the exact cause, noting that investigations were ongoing.

TRENDING VIDEOS: Scenes from Anthony Joshua accident that claimed 'two lives' on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway https://t.co/DKbIS288dm pic.twitter.com/0l2Xg56s7g-- TheCable (@thecableng) December 29, 2025

The police spokesperson also did not comment on whether the vehicle collided with another vehicle or the number of occupants in the vehicle, only confirming that the information circulating in some media outlets had yet to be verified.

"I can confirm to you it was an accident, but I'm not the investigator. I've given you the information I can confirm, so any other thing is alleged," he said.

The Lagos-Ibadan Expressway is one of the country's busiest highways, and accidents on this route often lead to severe traffic congestion and casualties.

PREMIUM TIMES continues to follow this story and will provide updates as more information emerges from the scene and official investigations.

The accident came barely nine days after Joshua delivered a resounding sixth-round knockout against YouTube star Jake Paul in Miami in grand style.