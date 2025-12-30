Africa: Afcon 2025 Roundup - Morocco Top Group a As Mali, South Africa Advance With Egypt

Cameroon and defending champions Côte d’Ivoire shared the spoils in a pulsating 1–1 draw in their second Group F fixture at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025.

Morocco's emphatic win in Rabat ensured they ended the group phase unbeaten, while Mali progressed despite playing most of their final match with ten men

Hosts Morocco continued their fine run at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 on Monday night with a commanding 3-0 victory over Zambia.

The big win ensured the Atlas Lions finished top of Group A as they progress into the knockout phase in an emphatic style.

Mali, Egypt and South Africa also secured places in the knockout stage on a dramatic final group matchday.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The hosts' emphatic win in Rabat ensured they ended the group phase unbeaten, while Mali progressed despite playing most of their final match with 10 men.

Elsewhere, Egypt topped their group following a goalless draw with Angola, and South Africa edged Zimbabwe in a five-goal thriller to reach the Round of 16.

Morocco cruise past Zambia to seal top spot

Morocco responded to the pressure of a decisive fixture with authority, overpowering Zambia 3-0 to secure first place in Group A. Ayoub El Kaabi set the tone early, heading home from a ninth-minute short-corner routine before Brahim Diaz doubled the lead midway through the first half.

El Kaabi completed his brace in spectacular fashion after the break, producing an acrobatic bicycle kick that was confirmed by VAR to put the result beyond doubt.

"We finished top of our group. That was our objective," El Kaabi said after being named TotalEnergies Man of the Match. "Now a new competition begins, where there is no room for error."

Morocco coach Walid Regragui praised his side's discipline, noting that "every game must be played like a final," particularly with home support driving the team forward.

Ten-man Mali hold Comoros to progress

Mali booked their knockout berth despite being held to a tense 0-0 draw by Comoros in Casablanca. The Eagles needed only a point and achieved it through defensive organisation rather than attacking fluency.

Comoros threatened on the counter and nearly snatched a late winner after Mali were reduced to ten men in the 88th minute, when Amadou Haidara was sent off for a dangerous challenge. However, Mali held firm to finish second in Group A with three points from three draws.

The result ended Comoros' campaign, as they finished third and missed out on qualification among the best third-placed teams.

Egypt top group after Angola stalemate

Egypt secured top spot in their group after a hard-fought 0-0 draw with Angola at the Stade d'Agadir. Although the Pharaohs struggled to impose themselves offensively, their defensive resilience proved decisive.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Nigeria Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Angola dominated large spells of the match and struck the woodwork through Fredy, who was later named Man of the Match in what he confirmed was his final international appearance.

"I gave everything with my heart for this team," Fredy said. "I am very proud to be Angolan and to have worn this shirt."

Egypt coach Hossam Hassan expressed satisfaction with the result, saying his side had rotated players and remained focused on the knockout phase "regardless of who we face."

South Africa survive Zimbabwe scare

South Africa advanced to the Round of 16 after edging Zimbabwe 3-2 in one of the most entertaining matches of the tournament. Bafana Bafana raced into an early lead, but Zimbabwe responded with determination, twice threatening to derail South Africa's qualification hopes.

A penalty converted by Oswin Appollis proved decisive late on, though an own goal set up a nervy finish. South Africa defended resolutely in stoppage time to secure all three points and finish second in Group B with six points.

Zimbabwe coach Mario Marinica praised his side's bravery, while South Africa's Hugo Broos admitted his team still had defensive lapses to address ahead of the knockout rounds.

As the group stage draws to a close, the AFCON 2025 knockout picture is beginning to take shape, with traditional heavyweights advancing alongside resilient contenders who have shown they are capable of upsetting the established order.