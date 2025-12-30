Africa: El Kaabi Brace Powers Morocco to Win, Bafana Brave Fightback, Egypt Top Group and Mali Reach Knockout Stage

Cameroon and defending champions Côte d’Ivoire shared the spoils in a pulsating 1–1 draw in their second Group F fixture at the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), Morocco 2025.

Morocco responded emphatically to the pressure of a decisive final group match, producing a commanding 3-0 victory over Zambia on Monday night to finish top of Group A at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025.

The hosts set the tone early, playing with urgency and clarity from the opening exchanges. Their dominance was rewarded inside nine minutes when Ayoub El Kaabi opened the scoring. A cleverly worked short corner from the right saw Azzedine Ounahi float an inviting delivery to the far post, where El Kaabi rose unchallenged to head home from close range.

The second goal arrived in the 27th minute, once again highlighting Ounahi's creative influence. The midfielder slipped a perfectly weighted pass down the left to Abde Ezzalzouli, whose low cross evaded El Kaabi but fell invitingly to Brahim Diaz. The winger showed composure to guide a left-footed finish past goalkeeper Toaster Nsabata Mwanza, doubling the lead before half-time.

Any hope of a Zambian response was extinguished shortly after the interval. Morocco resumed with the same attacking intent, and El Kaabi struck again in spectacular fashion in the 53rd minute.

From another short free-kick routine, Ounahi clipped the ball into the box, where El Kaabi improvised brilliantly, executing an acrobatic bicycle kick with his back to goal. Although initially flagged offside, VAR intervened to confirm the goal, sealing both his brace and the result.

The victory sees Walid Regragui's side finish the group stage with seven points, securing first place ahead of Mali, who also progress after a goalless draw with Comoros.

REACTIONS

Ayoub El Kaabi - TotalEnergies Man of the Match: "We finished top of our group. That was our objective, and it means we will stay in Rabat. Now a new competition begins, where there is no room for error. We will rest a little, and above all prepare well for the next challenges."

Moses Sichone - Zambia Coach: "A hard day for us on how the day went. Looking at how the game went, I think we gave them too much respect. Some players looked to be nervous but of course let me congratulate Morocco. It is a hard day for us because we prepared so much for this match, but I don't think we showed up and Morocco capitalised on the lack of confidence and this is unfortunately the outcome. We looked better in the second half, but it was way too late"

Walid Regragui - Morocco Coach: "We played well and had a solid plan that worked out well. It was not an easy match but thanks to a well thought game plan, we managed to secure the result we needed and seal out qualification. We are the home team so we must always play our games as a final. We have a very supportive crowd who are rallying behind us and that is why all the players are giving it their utmost best in every match. We look forward to the knockout stages and will continue working hard"

Mali 0-0 Comoros: Eagles progress as Comoros bow out after goalless draw

Mali booked their place in the knockout stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 despite being held to a goalless draw by Comoros in their final Group A match at the Mohammed V Stadium in Casablanca on Monday night.

In a contest shaped more by tension than creativity, Mali did just enough to secure the point they required to finish second in the group and advance to the Round of 16, while Comoros' hopes of extending their tournament ended despite a spirited display.

Comoros, meanwhile, looked dangerous on the break and came closest to breaking the deadlock. Meziani Maoulida found space in behind the Malian defence but hesitated at the decisive moment and Mali responded with their clearest opening shortly before the interval, when Lassine Sinayoko unleashed a powerful effort that was superbly turned away by the Comorian goalkeeper, preserving parity at the break.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Mali maintaining territorial control but lacking penetration.

Late drama arrived in the 88th minute when Mali were reduced to ten men, Amadou Haidara shown a straight red card for a dangerous challenge. Comoros pushed forward in the closing moments, but Mali held firm to see out the draw.

The result confirmed Morocco as Group A winners, with Mali progressing alongside them after finishing secoond in the group with three points from three draws.

Comoros depart the tournament in third place with two points, falling short of qualification as one of the best third-placed teams.Angola 0-0 Egypt: Palancas Negras hold Pharaohs

Angola and Egypt played out a tense and physical 0-0 draw at the Stade d'Agadir on Monday night, as the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 group stage continued to deliver tight, high-intensity encounters.

While the scoreline remained unchanged, the match was far from short on drama. Angola enjoyed the better of the contest, particularly in the second half, but Egypt's defensive discipline and resilience ensured they left with a point.

The opening exchanges set the tone for a bruising contest. Egypt attempted to dictate play through possession, while Angola looked to impose themselves physically and disrupt their opponents' rhythm.

Angola created the first real opening in the 11th minute when Kialonda Gaspar met a low cross inside the area, but his effort failed to find the target. Egypt responded through Mostafa Mohamed, whose acrobatic overhead kick caused momentary alarm, only for Abdelmaguid to miscue the follow-up.

As the first half wore on, Angola grew in confidence. Chico Banza wasted a promising chance from the edge of the box shortly before the break, before Fredy tested Egyptian goalkeeper Shobeir with a fierce long-range strike that forced a spectacular save in the 44th minute. By half-time, Angola were firmly on the front foot, yet still without reward.

Egypt made several changes after the interval in an attempt to shift momentum, but it was Angola who continued to threaten. Fredy struck the woodwork with a curling free-kick in the 53rd minute and remained at the heart of Angola's attacking play, driving forward from midfield and probing centrally.

The Palancas Negras sustained their pressure through Mabululu and Modesto, but their final touch repeatedly let them down. The closest moment of the match arrived ten minutes from time when substitute M'Bala Nzola found space in the box, only to see his effort brush the outside of the post.

Egypt, though largely second-best in open play, defended with composure and organisation, soaking up late pressure and seeing out a nervous stoppage time to preserve their clean sheet.

In the end, the draw reflected a match level in goals but not in initiative. Angola were the more enterprising side and may feel they missed an opportunity, while Egypt will be satisfied with a point earned through resolve rather than fluency as the group stage edges closer to its decisive phase.

REACTIONS

Fredy, Man of the Match

"I'm happy to receive this trophy because I gave everything tonight. But it's difficult to talk about this award because it's not what we wanted from this final match. We gave everything, we created chances, but we couldn't score the goal we needed. And also because this is my last match for the national team, which makes me very sad.

I've been part of this team for 12 years, and I know all of Angola will be sad. But I am 35 years old today and I gave everything with my heart for this team. My teammates will carry on the work. I am very proud to be Angolan and to have worn this shirt."

Patrice Beaumelle, Angola head coach

"I have mixed feelings tonight. First of all, I am sad because we only got one point. We wanted more. But on the other hand, I saw my team do exactly what I asked of them on the pitch. I think we were the better team tonight and that we deserved to win. In short, I am sad but at the same time very proud of my players.

I want to pay tribute to Fredy, who is ending his career. He has an exemplary mentality. I salute his ability to play matches back-to-back in this competition at his age. Personally, I hope this is not his last match and that we receive good news in the next two days -- namely, qualification for the next round even with two points. Whatever happens, I hope he remains with the team and that we can continue working with him for the development of Angolan football."

Hossam Hassan, Egypt head coach

"We wanted a positive result and this draw is satisfactory. We chose to change the team and rest players who featured heavily in the first two matches. I am very satisfied with the players we fielded tonight. We are happy with this result and we now look ahead to the round of 16, regardless of who we face. We are ready."

South Africa 3-2 Zimbabwe: Bafana brave fightback to see off Warriors

South Africa reached the knockout stages of the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations 2025 after edging a spirited Zimbabwe side 3-2 in a gripping Group B encounter on Monday.

In a match that swung repeatedly and remained in doubt until the final whistle, South Africa showed composure under pressure to secure a victory that could prove decisive in their qualification bid.

Bafana Bafana made the perfect start, striking inside seven minutes. Tshepang Moremi capitalised on a deflected effort, lifting the ball over goalkeeper Arubi to hand South Africa an early lead.

Encouraged by the opener, South Africa pressed forward with confidence, as Thapelo Mbule and Oswin Appollis drove their side's attacking momentum.

Zimbabwe, however, refused to be overawed. Their response was swift and spectacular. In the 19th minute, Tawanda Maswanhise produced a moment of individual brilliance, weaving past several defenders before unleashing a powerful finish to restore parity and ignite the contest.

After an entertaining first half, South Africa regained control shortly after the restart. Defensive hesitation from Zimbabwe proved costly in the 50th minute, allowing Lyle Foster to pounce and cleverly lob Arubi with a looping header to make it 2-1.

Yet Zimbabwe remained a constant threat. Maswanhise came agonisingly close to drawing level again when his fierce strike rattled the post midway through the second half, underlining the Warriors' attacking intent.

The decisive moment arrived in the final quarter of an hour. Following a VAR review, the referee awarded South Africa a penalty for a handball by Marvelous Nakamba. Oswin Appollis stepped up and calmly converted from the spot in the 82nd minute, extending South Africa's lead and seemingly settling the contest.

Zimbabwe were not finished. An own goal from Aubrey Modiba reduced the deficit and sparked a frantic finale, with the Warriors throwing bodies forward in stoppage time in search of an equaliser.

South Africa, though stretched and under sustained pressure, defended resolutely to see out the match. Their ability to withstand Zimbabwe's late onslaught ensured a vital three points, while the Warriors were left to reflect on a brave performance that ultimately went unrewarded.

The hard-earned win leaves South Africa firmly through to the next round of the competition finishing second with six points, while Zimbabwe will return home after finishing bottom of the group with just one point.

Reactions

Zimbabwe coach Mario Marinica: "We knew South Africa would have spells of dominance. They are a team that likes to have the ball and knows how to use it. We exploited the spaces when they appeared. In certain transition phases, we were dangerous, and that is what allowed us to get back into the match. At this level of competition, every mistake is punished. We tried to stay organised, win our duels and be strong on second balls."

Hugo Broos - South Africa coach Hugo Broos: "The match was under control until the moment we scored. After that, we repeated the same mistakes as in previous games: poor passing and bad positioning. For the first goal, a player goes past three or four of our defenders without being properly challenged. When you defend like that, you concede goals in every match. In the second half, we dominated again and scored, but we were no longer able to keep the ball and we gave the opponent opportunities in transition. I like attacking football, but football is also about defending well."