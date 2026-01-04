At the crossroads of the Mediterranean and the Atlantic, the Grand Stade de Tanger played host to a gripping opening chapter of the AFCON 2025 knockout stages. On Saturday, January 3, 2026, defending giants Senegal overcame an early scare to defeat a spirited Sudan side 3-1, becoming the first nation to secure a place in the quarterfinals.

Match Summary: Resilience vs. Firepower

The match began with a stunning upset to the script. Only six minutes in, Sudan's Aamir Abdallah found the back of the net, silencing the Teranga Lion supporters and giving the "Secretarybirds" an improbable lead.

However, the quality of the Senegalese midfield eventually took control. Pape Gueye emerged as the hero of the evening, restoring parity in the 29th minute before clinical finishing in first-half stoppage time (45+3') saw him grab a second, flipping the momentum entirely before the break. The victory was punctuated in the 77th minute by 17-year-old sensation Ibrahim Mbaye, who came off the bench to seal the 3-1 win.

The Sudanese Story: More Than Just Football

While Senegal takes the headlines for the win, Sudan leaves the tournament with the world's respect. Playing against the backdrop of a devastating civil war at home, the Sudanese team has been a beacon of hope for a nation in turmoil.

Forced to play "home" matches abroad and training under immense psychological pressure, the players dedicated every minute of their AFCON run to the families and friends affected by the conflict.

Their presence in the Round of 16 provided a rare moment of national unity and joy for fans in Khartoum and beyond, proving that football remains a powerful vessel for resilience.

What's Next for the Lions?

Senegal now moves to the quarterfinal stage, scheduled for January 9, where the former Afcon Champions will face the winner of tonight's clash between Mali and Tunisia.

Round of 16 Schedule:

| Date | Match | Venue | Time (GMT) |

| Jan 4 | Morocco vs. Tanzania | Prince Moulay Abdellah | 16:00 |

| Jan 4 | South Africa vs. Cameroon | Al Barid Stadium | 19:00 |

| Jan 5 | Egypt vs. Benin | Adrar Stadium | 16:00 |

| Jan 5 | Nigeria vs. Mozambique

| Fez Stadium | 19:00 |