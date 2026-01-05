Liberia/Morocco: Daily Observer's Youngest Sports Reporter On AFCON Assignment in Morocco

The Daily Observer newspaper's youngest sports reporter, Peter Bayor Bishop, is currently in the Kingdom of Morocco on a major continental assignment covering the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), following an official invitation from the National Association of Media and Publishers (ANME), Morocco's largest and most representative organization of press publishers.

Bishop is among a select group of African journalists invited to Morocco from January 2 to January 12, 2026, under a media engagement initiative aimed at strengthening collaboration among African journalists, promoting professional excellence, and expanding editorial networks across the continent.

The invitation highlights the growing recognition of young Liberian journalists within Africa's competitive sports media environment.

In its official communication, ANME explained that the initiative seeks to strengthen relationships among African media organizations, promote a deeper understanding of Morocco's culture, heritage, and major cities, and encourage the development of strong and sustainable professional networks across the continent.

Under the arrangement, all expenses related to Bishop's visit are fully covered by ANME, including round-trip airfare, accommodation for the entire stay, meals, local transportation within Morocco, and full access to AFCON stadiums and official sports facilities during matches and related events.

Beyond football coverage, the program is also structured to address key challenges confronting the African media industry.

Mohammed Aziz Daki, Vice President of the National Association of Media and Publishers, said the initiative goes beyond sports and focuses on the long-term survival and professionalism of media institutions across Africa.

"This program is about more than sports reporting," Daki said. "It is a platform to address the economic crisis affecting the media sector, promote professionalism, and build strong and lasting networks among African journalists."

One of the highlights of Bishop's assignment occurred on Saturday, January 3, 2026, during a full-day program in Tangier, one of the host cities for the Africa Cup of Nations. The media delegation departed their hotel early in the morning and traveled by premium high-speed train to the northern Moroccan city.

Upon arrival, the journalists participated in a guided tour of the Tanger Med Port, one of Africa's largest industrial and logistics hubs.

The visit exposed participants to Morocco's strategic maritime position and its rapid infrastructural and economic development, which has positioned the country as a major gateway between Africa and Europe.

Following the port tour, the delegation proceeded directly to the Ibn Battouta Stadium, with lunch served onboard their transport.

Later in the afternoon, Bishop covered the AFCON Round of 16 encounter between Senegal and Sudan, a high-stakes knockout match played before a vibrant crowd at the modern stadium.

Describing the experience, Bishop said the assignment represents a major milestone in his young career and an opportunity to grow professionally on the continental stage.

"Covering AFCON in Morocco is a defining moment for me," he said. "It allows me to learn from experienced journalists across Africa while proudly representing Liberia and the Daily Observer at one of the continent's biggest sporting events."

The day concluded with a networking dinner at Chiringito Tangier, a popular restaurant located at Marina Bay and known for its lively atmosphere and live music. The gathering provided journalists with an informal space to exchange ideas, share professional experiences, and strengthen cross-border media relationships.

Bishop's participation in the AFCON media program marks a proud moment for Liberian sports journalism and reflects the Daily Observer's commitment to nurturing young talent.

As the Africa Cup of Nations continues across Morocco, he is expected to deliver in-depth match reports, feature stories, and behind-the-scenes coverage, offering Liberian readers firsthand insight into Africa's premier football tournament while contributing to broader conversations about media development on the continent.