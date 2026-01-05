Nigeria: Tinubu Orders Manhunt As Terrorists Kill 42 in Niger

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the Minister of Defence, Gen Christopher Musa (rtd), the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Mr Adeola Oluwatosin Ajayi, to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of the Kasuwan Daji attack that led to the death of about 42 people in Niger State.

Tinubu told the service chiefs to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice swiftly.

Meanwhile, more details have emerged on how terrorists operating from the National Park Forest along the Kabe district, a few kilometres away from Papiri in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, set the village market ablaze, killed no fewer than 42 people and abducted scores of others.

LEADERSHIP's findings revealed that the area is a few kilometres away from Papiri, where 230 children and staff were abducted on November 21 last year from St Mary Catholic School.

Even though the police confirmed 30 deaths, sources from the villages bordering Agwara and Borgu Local Government Areas, where the bandits targeted, disclosed that after killing 30 people at Kasuwan Daji, they killed 12 other people at Kwashies along Babanna Road on their way back to Kainji Park forest.

It was not clear as of press time whether those killed were among those abducted or villagers resisting their operations.

It was learnt that the bandits invaded the market called Kasuwan Daji, located at Demo via Kabe, while the market was in session, storming it commando-style, shooting randomly and killing mostly market women.

Eyewitness accounts revealed that the bandits operated in and around the villages from Saturday afternoon to Sunday morning, targeting food shops.

"They not only looted wares, especially foodstuffs, from the market but shot at the villagers and later set most of the shops in the market ablaze.

"They killed 30 people on the spot. We learnt they later killed 10 others out of those abducted, but we are not sure yet," the eyewitness accounts revealed.

A source from the village also disclosed that, "We have been under constant attacks since the children abducted from Papiri were released.

"We are all living in fear. We don't know the next village they will attack."

The Niger State Command's Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Wasiu Abiodun, confirmed the incident yesterday, saying that information received revealed that at about 4:30 pm on Saturday, suspected bandits from the National Park Forest along Kabe district invaded Kasuwan Daji.

He said, "The bandits invaded the market located at Demo village via Kabe, burnt the market, looted shops and carted away food items."

According to him, "A joint security team has visited the scene, and over 30 victims lost their lives during the attack. Some were kidnapped. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the kidnapped victims."

A concerned President Tinubu on Sunday directed the Minister of Defence, the Chief of Defence Staff, the Service Chiefs, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to track down and apprehend the perpetrators of the Kasuwan Daji attack, and to ensure they are brought to justice swiftly.

He also directed security agencies to rescue all the abducted victims urgently.

According to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, President Tinubu issued the directives on Sunday in response to the recent killings of villagers in Niger State by terrorists suspected to be fleeing from Sokoto and Zamfara following the United States' air strike on Christmas Eve.

The President strongly condemned the attack on the Kasuwan Daji community and the abduction of women and children.

He sent his heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, as well as to the Government and people of Niger State.

"These terrorists have tested the resolve of our country and its people. They must, therefore, face the full consequences of their criminal actions. No matter who they are or what their intent is, they must be hunted down. They, and all those who aid, abet or enable them in any form, will be caught and brought to justice," the President declared.

President Tinubu assured the people of Niger State that security agencies have been mandated to intensify operations around vulnerable communities, particularly those near the forests that have served as hideouts for criminal elements.

He urged Nigerians to remain united and resolute in the face of this tragedy, cautioning against divisive rhetoric that could undermine national security and cohesion during this challenging period.

"These times demand our humanity. We must stand together as one people and confront these monsters in unison. United, we can and must defeat them; we must deny them any sanctuary. We must reclaim the peace and security of these attacked communities," President Tinubu said.

Niger Governor Says We Are Trailing Bandits Who Attack Markets

Niger State Governor, Farmer Mohammed Umaru Bago, expressed sadness over the terrorist attack on the Kasuwan Daji communities.

The governor, through his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, described as cruel and nefarious the terrorist attack that led to the death of many people, the kidnapping of several others and the destruction of livelihoods.

He extended his deepest sympathy to the people of the affected communities, especially the victims and their families.

The victims of the attack at the Kasuwan Daji Market, Sukumbara Village, are both Muslims and Christians drawn from different communities in Borgu Local Government Area of the state.

The governor noted that it is disturbing and worrying to start the year with such unfortunate incidents; however, he encouraged the people to remain resolute in their faith and said that his administration is collaborating with the Federal Government and security agencies to improve security in the affected areas.

He said a joint security team is trailing the terrorists with a view to rescuing the kidnapped victims.

The governor prayed that God would repose the souls of the departed, rescue the kidnapped victims, grant healing to the injured, and restore livelihoods that were destroyed.

Northern Governors Condemn Niger Market Killings, Mourn Victims Of Yobe Boat Mishap

The Northern States Governors' Forum (NSGF) has condemned the terrorist attack that killed at least 30 traders at Kasuwan Daji Market in Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The forum described it as a cruel assault on innocent citizens and a grave threat to peace and livelihoods.

Reports indicate that the victims, including women and other civilians, were brutally killed, many others abducted, and the market set ablaze during the attack by suspected terrorists.

In a statement on behalf of his colleagues, the Chairman of the Forum and Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, expressed shock over the incident, noting that it inflicted untold grief on families, disrupted economic activities and unsettled otherwise peaceful communities.

Governor Yahaya, in the statement by his Director-General of Press Affairs, Isma'ila Uba Misilli, emphasised that such senseless acts of terror targeting market women, traders and citizens going about their lawful activities are morally reprehensible and strike at the very heart of communal harmony and regional economic life.

He condemned the perpetrators, calling on security agencies to intensify efforts to track down and apprehend those responsible and ensure they face justice.

The NSGF also extended the Forum's condolences to the families of the victims, the Government and people of Niger State, and all affected communities, while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased, strength for the bereaved, and the swift rescue of those abducted.

He assured the Forum of continued collaboration with federal and security agencies to strengthen the security architecture and safeguard lives and livelihoods across the North.

The Forum also mourned the tragic boat mishap in Yobe State, in which at least 25 passengers lost their lives while 14 others remain missing in Garbi town, Nguru Local Government Area.

Governor Yahaya, speaking on behalf of the Forum, conveyed his condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims, emphasising the need to prioritise safety in all forms of transportation.

The Forum urged relevant authorities to intensify search and rescue operations, ensure survivors receive immediate medical attention, and review and enforce safety protocols to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Nigeria Massacre: Abiodun Commiserates With Bago, Demands Justice For Victims

Ogun State Governor and Chairman of the Southern Governors' Forum, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has strongly condemned the gruesome killing of at least 42 innocent people and the abduction of several others by terrorists in Agwarra and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State, describing the attack as callous, senseless and a crime against humanity.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Abeokuta, Governor Abiodun expressed heartfelt condolences to the Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Umaru Bago, as well as the Government and people of the state, over what he described as a tragic and alarming incident.

The Ogun State governor called on security agencies to swiftly track down, arrest and prosecute the perpetrators to the fullest extent of the law, stressing that such acts of brutality must not go unpunished.

He also sympathised with the families and communities affected by the attack, lamenting that innocent and law-abiding citizens could be brutally murdered while going about their lawful activities.

Speaking on behalf of the Government and people of Ogun State, as well as his colleagues in the Southern Governors' Forum, Abiodun said the incident should not weaken the resolve of the Niger State Government to continue protecting lives and property.

"On behalf of the Government and people of Ogun State and my colleagues in the Southern Governors' Forum, I commiserate with the Government and people of Niger State over the dastardly attacks by terrorists that left 42 people dead and many others abducted," he said.

"I urge His Excellency, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago, not to allow this terrible incident to dampen his morale and determination to safeguard lives and property in Niger State."

Governor Abiodun described the assault on innocent citizens as a stain on the nation's conscience, stressing that such barbaric acts must never be allowed to recur.

"The cowardly onslaught on innocent citizens going about their lawful business represents a blight on our country. It is a horrendous incident that must never be allowed to happen again," he said.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims and for divine strength for their families to bear the loss.

"I commiserate with the families who have lost their loved ones and pray that Almighty God grants them the fortitude to survive this terrible ordeal," Abiodun added.

Calling for decisive action, the governor urged security agencies to deploy all available resources to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

"I call on the security agencies to track and hunt down the perpetrators of these attacks and ensure that they never get another opportunity to slaughter innocent citizens.

"The perpetrators must be crushed entirely with all the resources available to the Nigerian State. May the souls of the victims rest in peace."

