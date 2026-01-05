Nigeria: Terrorists Reabduct Some Papiri School Pupils During Fatal Niger Attack

On Sunday, President Bola Tinubu condemned the Niger attack and ordered security operatives to free the captives.

Some students of St Mary's Private Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools, Papiri, in Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, are among the villagers abducted by terrorists in the area on Saturday evening, residents have said.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the terrorists killed at least 35 people and abducted many others.

The schoolchildren were abducted only days after they returned from the captivity of the terrorists following negotiations with the government.

In the fresh attack, the terrorists killed at least 35 villagers, including women and children, at Kasuwan Daji and Kaima communities, residents and security sources told PREMIUM TIMES.

A resident of one of the communities said the terrorists took the abducted villagers into the Kainji National Park, which the terrorists sometimes use as a base for their operations. The source said some of the kidnapped victims are students recently freed by the terrorists.

"The attackers killed 37 people in Kasuwan Daji near Papiri and another five in Kaima village. Many people were abducted, including children and some of the students who had earlier been released," the source, who demanded not to be named for fear of their safety, said.

The Director of Communications, Catholic Church of Kontagora Diocese, Stephen Kabirat, confirmed the incident.

"Our parish priest narrowly escaped abduction when the terrorists visited our mission house three days ago," Mr Kabirat said.

"They destroyed some religious items, carted away two motorcycles and cash of over N200,000. They were looking for the priest, but he escaped. Some villagers, including children, were abducted."

The latest incident came five days after suspected bandits fleeing a military operation in Kwara State reportedly invaded Gebe and Goro communities, also in Agwara Local Government Area, killing two people and burning more than 15 houses after looting valuables.

About a week earlier, gunmen attacked a Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) checkpoint in Wawa community, Borgu Local Government Area, carting away arms and ammunition as personnel fled the scene.

Residents said the attackers have established camps in the Kainji National Park, from where they repeatedly raid communities in the area.

"We have a serious crisis across River Rofia, where they cross from Kebbi State to attack us," one source said. "They came out of the forest about a week ago, wreaking havoc. Just on Saturday, they burnt a market and abducted many people, including children."

A villager appealed to the authorities for urgent intervention, stating that several communities had been displaced due to fear.

"As I speak to you, some villages where the abducted schoolchildren come from have been sleeping in the bushes since their return because of the activities of the terrorists," the villager said.

The Niger State Police Command also confirmed the attacks. The command's spokesperson, Wasiu Abiodun, a superintendent of police, said the police received reports around 9 p.m. on Saturday that suspected bandits had attacked communities, killing over 30 people and abducting an unconfirmed number of victims.

"In a related development, at about 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, suspected bandits from the National Park forest along Kebe District invaded Kasuwan Daji located at Demo Village via Kebe village," Mr Abiodun said in a statement. "They killed over 30 persons, burnt the market, looted shops and carted away food items.

"A joint security team has visited the scene, and efforts are ongoing to rescue the victims. Further developments will be communicated."

