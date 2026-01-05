GHANA has expressed alarm and strong condemnation over the unilateral and unauthorised military invasion of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela by the United States of America, and the subsequent abduction of President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.

The country further expressed concern about public statements attributed to United States President, Donald Trump, indicating that the US would "run" Venezuela until a so-called safe transition was achieved, and that large American oil companies would be invited to operate in the country.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, said the operation, which reportedly occurred in the early hours of Saturday, January 3, gravely violates the Charter of the United Nations, international law, and the sovereignty, territorial integrity and political independence of states.

The statement underscored the country's longstanding opposition to the unilateral use of force, stressing that such actions undermine the rules-based international system and threaten global peace and security.

The government warned that assaults on international law, attempted occupation of foreign territories and apparent external control of strategic natural resources carry extremely adverse implications for international stability and the global order.

According to the statement, such pronouncements were reminiscent of the colonial and imperialist era and set a dangerous precedent that has no place in the post-Second World War international order.

Allowing such actions to stand, government cautioned, would place the entire international community at risk and erode the sovereignty of all nations, regardless of size or power.

"The Government therefore reaffirmed its firm commitment to the principle of self-determination, maintaining that only the people of Venezuela have the legitimate right to freely decide their political and democratic future without external coercion," the statement added.

This, the country called for the immediate de-escalation of tensions and the unconditional release of President Maduro and his wife.

It reiterated its resolve to uphold and defend its principled position against invasion, occupation, colonialism, apartheid and all forms of violations of international law, consistent with its foreign policy tradition and obligations under international conventions.