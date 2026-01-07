Algeria's Fennecs snatched a late 1-0 winner against DR Congo on Tuesday evening to set up a mouth-watery Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) quarterfinal clash with Nigeria's Super Eagles on Saturday in Marrakech, Morocco.

Adil Boulbina's decisive goal, just a minute into extra time at the Stade Prince Moulay Hassan in Rabat on Tuesday, ensured that Algeria and Nigeria will return to their rivalry, the most recent was the 1-0 defeat of the Super Eagles in the semifinal of the 2019 edition of AFCON in Egypt. Nigeria defeated Algeria 3-0 in Lagos to win her first AFCON title in 1980.

Algeria's victory over the Central Africans also ensured that the ensuing rematch of Nigeria and DR Congo, as seen during the World Cup playoffs in Morocco was aborted.

And so, Super Eagles who had a magnificent 100 per cent run in the group stage and also destroyed Mozambique's Mambas 4-0 in the Round of 16 in Fes on Monday will have another chance to wipe the memories of that semifinal defeat in Egypt in 2019 when they line up against the Fennecs.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

However, before Saturday's clash between Nigeria and Algeria, the leadership of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) yesterday nipped in the bud the on-field rift between Victo Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

The social media space has been abuzz with several versions of what transpired between the country's top forwards during the Round of 16 clash with Mambas of Mozambique. Fans of both players took side with their stars in the digital space.

But yesterday, Super Eagles' Team Administrator, Dayo Enebi Achor, insisted that there was no rift in the team as the matter had been settled since Monday night.

"There is no problem whatsoever in our camp. Whatever people saw as a crisis between two brothers was easily resolved a couple of hours later. All is good and we are presently at training," observed Achor to Nigerian reporters covering the tournament in Morocco on Tuesday evening.

Achor also dismissed reports that striker Jerome Akor Adams - who scored his first ever AFCON goal on the night - abandoned the team camp. "He took permission to go and see his mother who was hospitalized here in Fès, and returned in less than an hour."

Deputy captain Osimhen netted a brace in the encounter to move to 34 goals in 50 matches for Nigeria - only three less than the Nigeria senior record of 37 goals by 'Goalsfather' Rashidi Yekini (of blessed memory).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Algeria Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ademola Lookman, who had two goals and two assists before the match, having played in the games against Tanzania and Tunisia while sitting out the encounter with Uganda, added another goal and three exquisite assists on the night.

All the 26 available players (young defender Ryan Alebiosu continues on his recovery path) were involved in Tuesday evening's session at the Sardienne Complex.

The three-time champions will on Thursday move to the city of Marrakech, where they will play Algeria's Fennecs with kickoff at 5pm.

RESULTS

Algeria 1-0 DR Congo

Côte d'Ivoire 3-0 B'Faso

Q'FINAL FIXTURES

Friday

Mali v Senegal

Cameroon v Morocco

Saturday

Algeria v Nigeria

Egypt v Côte d'Ivoire