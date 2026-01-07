Algeria 1–0 DR Congo (AET)

Scorer: Adil Boulbina (118)

Substitute Adil Boulbina struck deep into extra time to send Algeria into the quarter-finals of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025, sealing a hard-fought 1–0 victory over DR Congo in Rabat.

With penalties looming after a tense and goalless contest, Boulbina delivered the decisive moment in the 118th minute, just five minutes after coming off the bench.

The forward cut inside from the right and curled a superb strike beyond goalkeeper Lionel Mpasi-Nzau, whose heroics had kept DR Congo level for much of the match.

The breakthrough finally separated two evenly matched sides who had cancelled each other out during regulation time and the early stages of extra time, in a contest defined by discipline, physicality and missed chances.

Algeria began on the front foot, enjoying early territory and possession, but struggled to create clear openings against a well-organised Congolese defence.

Despite sustained pressure, Mpasi-Nzau was rarely seriously tested in the opening exchanges.

DR Congo looked increasingly dangerous on the counter-attack. Cedric Bakambu came close midway through the first half, forcing Luca Zidane into a smart save before Axel Tuanzebe’s header from the resulting corner drifted narrowly wide.

Bakambu then headed just past the post again moments later from an Aaron Wan-Bissaka cross.

Algeria responded before the interval when Ibrahim Maza surged forward on the break, but his low effort slipped inches wide of the target.

The second half followed a similar pattern, with Algeria probing and DR Congo threatening sporadically.

Mohamed Amoura squandered a golden opportunity with 12 minutes remaining, failing to bend his shot beyond Mpasi-Nzau, while at the other end Zineddine Belaid produced a vital intervention to deny Fiston Mayele from close range.

As fatigue set in during extra time, the intensity increased. Mpasi-Nzau produced two outstanding saves to keep out Fares Chaibi and Baghdad Bounedjah, appearing to push the contest towards a penalty shootout.

Boulbina, however, had other ideas. His moment of quality in the dying minutes finally broke Congolese resistance and sparked celebrations among the Algerian players and supporters.

Algeria now advance to a quarter-final showdown against Nigeria in Marrakesh, as their bid for a second AFCON title in six years gathers momentum.

REACTIONS

TotalEnergies Man of the Match: Adil Boulbina

“First of all, thank God. Congratulations to Algeria and to the fans. I came onto the pitch late and score but it is a collective effort and not about me. It is a great feeling for the team”



Sébastien Desabre – Head Coach, DR Congo

“We played a good second half after the changes we made, but during extra time there was a breakdown. We did an excellent job and now we are disappointed. I congratulate the Algerian team and wish them the best. We created scoring chances and could have scored goals, but we didn’t. We gave a good tactical display in the match, but unfortunately luck was harsh on us. I have nothing to reproach the players for, and we must keep our heads held high because we gave everything we had.”

Vladimir Petković – Head Coach, Algeria

“I believe we deserved to win based on what our players delivered, and I thank them for that. We controlled two-thirds of the match and played good football, even though we faced some challenges during the game. We played well as a group, dominated the match, overcame difficulties, scored a goal and managed to win and qualify. I think we managed the match professionally. Qualifying was important, and now we will think about the next match against Nigeria.”

Côte d'Ivoire 3-0 3-0 Burkina Faso

Goals: A. Diallo 20', Y. Diomandé 32', B. Touré 82'

Côte d’Ivoire’s quest for back-to-back TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) titles gathered further momentum on Tuesday night in Marrakesh, as the defending champions booked their place in the Morocco 2025 quarter-finals with a commanding 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso.

Once again, Amad Diallo was at the heart of the Ivorian display. The Manchester United winger opened the scoring and provided an assist for the second goal, underlining his growing influence as Les Éléphants continue to prove that their triumph on home soil was no coincidence.

The result sets up a tantalising quarter-final clash against record champions Egypt, scheduled for Saturday in Agadir.

Côte d’Ivoire began the contest at a relentless tempo, immediately pushing Burkina Faso onto the back foot. Diallo and Yan Diomandé were constant threats in advanced areas, stretching the Burkinabè defence with pace and movement.

The breakthrough arrived in the 20th minute following sustained Ivorian pressure. A brief ping-pong between two Burkina Faso defenders inside the penalty area allowed Diallo to pounce inside the six-yard box, delicately chipping the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper.

Twelve minutes later, Diallo turned provider with a moment of quality. He delivered a low, inviting cross across the face of goal for Diomandé, who took a composed first touch before drilling a low finish past the goalkeeper to double the advantage.

Burkina Faso came close to reducing the deficit just before the interval when Dango Ouattara surged down the right flank, but his low effort struck the post and rebounded safely into the goalkeeper’s arms.

The Stallions emerged with renewed intent after the break and enjoyed an improved spell, launching waves of attacks in search of a route back into the contest. However, they found an Ivorian backline in resolute mood, defending with discipline and composure.

Any lingering hopes of a comeback were extinguished three minutes from time. Breaking swiftly on the counter-attack, Ousmane Diomandé latched onto a precise pass from Odilon Kossounou before finishing confidently at the near post to seal the result.

With the outcome beyond doubt, Côte d’Ivoire calmly saw out the remaining minutes to secure a convincing victory and a well-earned place in the last eight.

Post-match quotes:

Amad Diallo – Man of the match

“First of all, we fought together as a team. Everyone is focused on contributing in whatever way they can. There is also a real chemistry on the pitch, a closeness between us that makes our play more fluid. There is a genuine connection, a certain rhythm in the way we play. No one is trying to be the hero or to shine individually for the country. If I have the chance to make the pass, I do it. It’s instinctive; I give him the ball. That’s how we play.”

Brama Traoré – Head Coach, Burkina Faso

“Unfortunately, things did not work out for us tonight. We were weakened by several key absences, and that was evident on the pitch. When you are without three important players, you inevitably feel that something is missing. From a tactical point of view, we were not good enough. The system we put in place did not work, and I take full responsibility for that.”

Emerse Faé – Head Coach, Côte d’Ivoire

“I really liked our reaction when we lost the ball. Every time possession was lost, the players reacted immediately. They were under pressure at times and put in difficult situations, but they made a real effort to recover the ball very, very quickly. There were many interceptions, duels won and balls regained directly from the opponent’s feet. That aspect of our game pleased me a lot. What truly makes me happy is that beyond individual performances, it was the strength of the team in entirety that really stood out tonight.”