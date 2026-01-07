Africa: Heavyweights Collide as #AFCON2025 Quarter-final Clashes Confirmed

The quarter-final line-up for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Morocco 2025 has been confirmed, setting up a series of heavyweight clashes as Africa’s biggest football tournament enters its decisive phase.

Defending champions Cote d'Ivoire and record seven-time winners Egypt are among an imposing last-eight line-up that also includes former champions and established contenders Senegal, Cameroon, Nigeria and Algeria, alongside ambitious West African rivals Mali and tournament hosts Morocco.

The eight nations advanced to the quarters following Tuesday night's conclusion of an absorbing Round of 16, as Africa’s flagship football competition continues to serve mouthwatering clashes.

Egypt, the most successful nation in AFCON history, booked their place with a hard-fought extra-time victory over Benin, while holders Cote d'Ivoire maintained their title defence by overcoming Burkina Faso 3-0 to keep alive hopes of back-to-back crowns.

Hosts Morocco, buoyed by home support and their historic status as the first African nation to reach a FIFA World Cup semi-final, edged past Tanzania to progress.

Senegal, crowned champions in 2021, extended their impressive consistency with victory over Sudan, while Mali continued their reputation as one of the tournament’s most resilient sides by defeating Tunisia on penalties despite spending large periods of the match with ten men.

Nigeria underlined their attacking credentials with a commanding win over Mozambique, inspired by a brace from Victor Osimhen, while Algeria required extra time to see off DR Congo, substitute Adil Boulbina striking late to secure progression.

Among the standout ties is a blockbuster meeting between Egypt , the tournament’s most successful nation with seven titles, and defending champions Cote d'Ivoire on Saturday.

Hosts Morocco will face a stern test against Cameroon , five-time African champions, in what promises to be one of the tournament’s most intense quarter-finals on Friday.

An all–West African showdown sees reigning champions Senegal take on a resilient and talented Mali side in Friday's first game.

Elsewhere, Nigeria will meet Algeria in a clash between two continental heavyweights in the first match of Saturday.

The quarter-final schedule offers a series of exicting encounters as the competition builds towards its climax.

The quarter-finals will be played over two days, with the winners advancing to the semi-finals as the race for continental supremacy intensifies in Morocco.

AFCON 2025 Quarter-final fixtures

(All kick-off times are local time in Morocco)

Friday, 9 January

17:00 — Mali vs Senegal

20:00 — Cameroon vs Morocco

Saturday, 10 January

17:00 — Algeria vs Nigeria

20:00 — Egypt vs Côte d’Ivoire