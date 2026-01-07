Africa: Afcon 2025 - Who Have an Edge in the Quarterfinals?

Confederation of African Football
Senegal, Mali and Morocco are among the eight teams through to the quarter-finals.
7 January 2026
The New Times (Kigali)
By Brice Dievan Ikapi

After a thrilling Round of 16, filled with intensity, drama, and high-quality football, the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 is getting more interesting in Morocco.

The title is now between eight nations namely Nigeria, Algeria, Egypt, Côte d'Ivoire, Senegal, Morocco, Cameroon, and Mali who have all booked their place in the quarter-finals, setting up four blockbuster encounters.

Four matches and a tournament that is clearly reaching its peak.

Morocco vs Cameroon

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The hosts remain firmly focused on continental glory. Backed by a passionate home crowd, Morocco have relied on defensive solidity, tactical structure, collective intelligence and star players like Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz and African player of the year Achraf Hakimi to progress through the tournament.

Cameroon, however, are no strangers to high stakes AFCON matches. The Indomitable Lions have the pedigree, physical presence, and mentality to rise on the biggest occasions.

This encounter promises a classic AFCON showdown between ambition and tradition.

Kick-off: Friday, January 9, at 21:00 CAT

Venue: Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, Rabat.

Algeria vs Nigeria

One of the standout fixtures of the quarter-finals pits Nigeria attacking firepower against Algeria tactical discipline.

The Super Eagles arrive full of confidence after a commanding 4-0 win over Mozambique, showcasing pace, pressing, and efficiency through Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman.

Meanwhile, Algeria had to dig deep to overcome DR Congo 1-0 after extra time substitute Adil Boulbina scored a late screamer to secure a quarterfinal berth. The Fennecs demonstrated resilience, patience, and experience quality that often prove decisive at this stage.

Kick-off: Saturday, January 10, 18:00 CAT

Venue: Stade de Marrakech, Marrakech

Egypt vs Côte d'Ivoire

Among the standout ties is a blockbuster meeting between Egypt, the tournament's most successful nation with seven titles, and defending champions Cote d'Ivoire

Egypt's path to the quarter-finals was anything but straightforward. Pushed to their limits by Benin, the Pharaohs relied on experience and composure to secure a 3-1 extra-time victory, with Mohamed Salah once again leading by example.

Côte d'Ivoire, on the other hand, arrive with momentum after an emphatic 3-0 win over Burkina Faso. Balanced, disciplined, and increasingly confident.

Kick-off: Saturday, January 10, 21:00 CAT

Venue: Grand Stade d'Agadir, Agadir

Mali vs Senegal

Ibn Batouta Stadium of Tangier will be ablaze this Friday, January 9, when AFCON 2021 champions Senegal and Mali clash in the West African derby.

Senegal continue to look solid and composed, blending experience with youthful energy. After winning 3-1 against Sudan, the Lions of Teranga have shown they can manage pressure and deliver in crucial moments.

After a hard-fought qualification against Tunisia, despite playing part of the second half with a man down, the Eagles bring discipline, compactness, and threat on the break. With nothing to lose, unless they did not win a single game during the full 90 minutes, experts back Mali to prove a serious challenge.

Kick-off: Friday, January 9, 18:00 CAT

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.