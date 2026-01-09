Nigeria: Trump Warns of Further U.S. Strikes in Nigeria 'If They Continue to Kill Christians'

Gage Skidmore/Wikimedia Commons, https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/bolatinubu
U.S. President Donald Trump (left) and Nigerian President Bola Tinubu (left)
9 January 2026
This Day (Lagos)

United States President Donald Trump has warned that the United States could carry out additional military strikes in Nigeria if Christians continue to be killed there, comments that have drawn renewed attention to Washington's rhetoric on killings in the Country.

In an interview with The New York Times published on Thursday, Trump said further action was possible following a U.S. military strike on Christmas Day that targeted Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria. The US.military said at the time that the operation was conducted at the request of Nigeria's government.

"I'd love to make it a one-time strike," Trump said. "But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike."

Nigerian government has consistently rejected claims that Christians are being systematically persecuted in the country.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

When asked about statements by his own Africa adviser that militant groups such as Islamic State and Boko Haram have killed more Muslims than Christians, Trump acknowledged that Muslims were also victims but insisted Christians were primarily targeted. "I think that Muslims are being killed also in Nigeria," he said. "But it's mostly Christians."

Trump has repeatedly raised the issue in recent months. In late October, he warned that Christianity faces an "existential threat" in Nigeria and suggested the United States could intervene militarily if the Nigerian government failed to stop violence against Christian communities.

Nigeria, Africa's most populous country with more than 230 million people has long struggled with security challenges, including insurgency, kidnappings and attacks by Islamist militant groups.

US military's Africa Command (AFRICOM) had struck terrorists camps in Nigeria's Northwest on Christsmas Day on the orders of President Trump. The strikes were conducted in Sokoto state in coordination with Nigerian authorities and resulted in the deaths of multiple ISIS militants.

The operation follows warnings issued by Trump in late October, when he said Christianity faced an "existential threat" in Nigeria and hinted that the United States could intervene militarily if violence continued.

Prior to the strike, there were reports that US intelligence-gathering flights had been conducted over large areas of Nigeria since late November.

Nigeria's government has consistently pushed back against claims that Christians are being uniquely targeted, saying armed groups attack both Muslims and Christians and that the security situation is complex. However, it agreed to work with US to strengthen efforts against militant groups.

After the military strike, US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, had in a post on X said further actions could follow.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.