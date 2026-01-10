Nigeria Vows to Strengthen Fight Against Insecurity As Trump Threatens More U.S. Strikes

Bomb squad members from the Nigeria Police Force at the scene of the U.S. airstrikes on December 25, 2025in Jabo Town in the Tambuwal Local Government area of Sokoto State.

Nigeria has vowed to intensify its fight against rising insecurity, signaling a renewed commitment to protecting citizens amid escalating threats.

The pledge comes as US President Donald Trump has warned of potential further air strikes if what he termed as attacks on Christians continue, raising the stakes for the nation's security strategy.

Trump said there could be more strikes by the U.S. in Nigeria if Christians are killed in the West African nation, even as Nigeria has previously denied that Christians there are subjected to systematic persecution.

Reuters quoted Trump to have said this in an interview with the New York Times. Trump made the remarks when asked about Washington's Christmas Day military strike in Nigeria.

The U.S. military had said at the time it carried out a strike against Islamic State militants in northwest Nigeria at the request of Nigeria's government.

Nigeria said then that the strike was a "joint operation" targeting "terrorists," and had "nothing to do with a particular religion."

"I'd love to make it a one-time strike ... But if they continue to kill Christians, it will be a many-time strike," Trump was quoted as saying.

When asked about his own Africa adviser, having said that Islamic State and Boko Haram militants were killing more Muslims than Christians, Trump responded: "I think that Muslims are being killed also in Nigeria. But it's mostly Christians."

Trump, in late October, began warning that Christianity faces an "existential threat" in Nigeria and threatened to militarily intervene in the West African country over what he said was its failure to stop violence targeting Christian communities.

Nigeria's population of over 230 million people is roughly evenly divided among Christians, who predominate in the south, and Muslims, who predominate in the north.

While Nigeria has had persistent security problems, including violence and kidnappings by Islamist insurgents in the north, it strongly denies that Christians are subjected to systematic persecution.

The Nigerian government had responded to Trump's past threats by saying it intended to work with Washington against militants, while rejecting U.S. language that suggested Christians were in particular peril. Nigerian authorities note that militants have killed many Muslims as well as Christians.

Shettima: FG Ready to Empower Military to Subdue Security Challenges

Vice President Kashim Shettima yesterday reaffirmed the firm resolve of President Bola Tinubu's administration to empower the Nigerian Armed Forces to subdue the security challenges bedeviling the country.

He acknowledged the sacrifices of the fallen soldiers who paid the supreme price to safeguard Nigeria's territorial integrity, as well as the lives and properties of the citizens.

Shettima gave the assurance during a special Juma'at Prayer to commemorate the 2026 Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day at the National Mosque, Abuja.

January 15 is set aside annually by the Federal Government to honour the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN).

The nation's armed forces recently renamed the January 15 observance as "Armed Forces Celebration and Remembrance Day", replacing the former "Armed Forces Remembrance Day," with a view to reflecting its dual purpose of honouring serving personnel, while remembering fallen heroes.

Speaking during the special prayers, the Vice President, who acknowledged the sacrifices made by the armed forces and other security agencies, expressed optimism that, under the dynamic and purposeful leadership of President Tinubu, Nigeria will witness enduring peace and prosperity in the coming days.

According to Shettima: "Our prayer is for Allah to forgive the rest of our deceased officers and men, and may God grant their families the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses.

"And we pray to the Almighty Allah to continue to protect and empower our armed forces to subdue all the crises that are bedeviling our nation. And in sha Allah (by God's grace) in the fullness of time, we shall have an enduring peace and prosperity in Nigeria".

Experts Urge Stronger Collaboration

Security and international relations experts have stressed that any planned second phase of US airstrikes against terrorists and bandits in Nigeria must be formally authorised by the Nigerian government.

They argue that unilateral military action would violate Nigeria's sovereignty and could undermine the country's ability to manage its own security operations.

According to analysts, joint operations between Nigerian forces and the US military, conducted with proper oversight and approval from Abuja, are acceptable and could be effective in tackling persistent terrorism and banditry.

Experts emphasised that such cooperation should be strategically targeted at areas where criminal elements are most active, ensuring that interventions remain both lawful and operationally efficient.

Reacting to the comment by Trump, Professor of Political Science and International Relations at Benue State University, Makurdi, Atah Pine, said he does not support a unilateral US operation in Nigeria because it would violate the principle of Nigerian sovereignty and question the country's ability to manage its own affairs.

"Therefore, if it is going to be a unilateral airstrike, my answer is no," Pine said.

He added, 'However, regarding the airstrike carried out on Christmas Day in the North-West, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar, stated that the decision to carry out the strikes was jointly taken by Nigerian authorities with authorisation from the President. If it is a joint military operation between Nigeria and the United States, then by all means I support it.

"I would also add that such operations should not be limited to the far North alone but should be extended to other areas where terrorists are hibernating. Recent reports have called for airstrikes in regions with high incidences of terrorist incursions. Generally, Nigerians feel that if airstrikes will help curb terrorism and banditry, then so be it. My final position is that any decision to bomb or strike any part of Nigeria must be taken in collaboration with the Nigerian government. It must be a bilateral arrangement to target specific terrorist enclaves."

Former Nigerian Police Force Spokesperson, CP Emmanuel Ojukwu (Rtd), also weighed in, noting that the first US operation was carried out jointly with the Nigerian military and authorised by the President.

He stressed that any future airstrikes--whether a second, third or fourth--must receive full Nigerian approval before execution.

"If Nigeria handles this properly, all will be well," Ojukwu said. "Ultimately, all we want is peace and security in the country and for criminal elements to be brought to their knees so that Nigerians can live in peace. There is nothing wrong with seeking assistance from outside Nigeria. Many countries hire mercenaries or deploy foreign troops to fight insecurity. Therefore, if