South Africa: SAWS Warns of Disruptive Rainfall

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an Orange Level 9 and Orange Level 6 warning for disruptive rainfall over the eastern parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga for Monday and Tuesday.

These weather conditions will also affect the extreme north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

This is due to a persistent low-pressure system that is currently affecting the north-eastern regions of South Africa, bringing in significant amounts of rainfall.

The Orange Level 6 warning indicates a high likelihood of disruptive rainfall, with significant impacts including flooding of roads and settlements, and danger to life due to fast-flowing streams and deep waters.

Major roads may be flooded or closed, and major disruptions to traffic flow could occur.

The Orange Level 9 warning represents a medium likelihood of disruptive rainfall, with severe impacts, including widespread and dangerous flooding, the closure of major roads and bridges, significant damage to infrastructure and settlements, and an increased risk of injuries and danger to life, particularly in low-lying and flood-prone areas.

"Communities in affected areas should avoid flooded roads, rivers, or streams, as even shallow water can be dangerous, and never attempt to cross flowing water. Property, livestock, and belongings should be secured or moved to higher ground, and outdoor activities should be re-evaluated or postponed, especially in flood-prone areas.

"It is important to stay indoors during heavy rain and thunderstorms, avoid unnecessary travel, and follow instructions from local authorities and disaster management services," the weather service said.

Residents should check on vulnerable family members and neighbours; prepare for possible evacuation by identifying safe locations and essential items, and take immediate precautions to reduce risks to life, property and livelihoods during this period of severe weather.

The public is urged to stay informed by regularly monitoring official SAWS updates and warnings via radio, TV, and social media.

The SAWS will continue to closely monitor this weather system and issue regular updates as conditions change.