South Africa: Kruger National Park Prioritises Safety of Tourists Amid Floods

Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille says the precautionary evacuation of tourists at the Kruger National Park, due to ongoing heavy rainfall, will ensure the safety and well-being of its visitors and staff members.

In a statement on Thursday, the Minister expressed her solidarity with tourists affected by the flooding in the park, which resulted in the precautionary evacuation of visitors from affected areas.

"We recognise that this situation has been distressing for tourists whose travel plans have been disrupted, and we thank them for their cooperation, patience and understanding during the evacuation process," the Minister said.

The Minister confirmed that South African National Parks (SANParks), together with emergency services and relevant authorities, acted swiftly and professionally to manage the situation which is under control.

"SANParks has well-established emergency protocols, and their response ensured that all necessary safety measures were implemented efficiently and without loss of life. I call on all travellers to adhere to safety measures being communicated by SANParks," de Lille said.

Continuous assessments are being conducted and access to affected areas of the park will only be reopened once conditions are confirmed to be safe.

The Minister reassured both domestic and international travellers that South Africa remains a safe and welcoming destination.

She further thanked tourism stakeholders, including the private sector, who are assisting with alternative accommodation, park staff and surrounding communities for their cooperation and support during this period.

For any update on the situation contact SANParks 24-hour emergency call centre on +27(0)13 735 4363 and WhatsApp +27(0)76 801 9679.