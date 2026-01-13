Liberia's U-14 and U-16 Tennis Teams Arrive in Togo for Cat Junior Championships

Monrovia — A nine-member delegation from the Liberia Tennis Federation (LTF) has safely arrived in Lomé, Togo, to represent the red, white, and blue in the Confederation of African Tennis (CAT) West African Junior Team Championships.
The squad, comprising of some of Liberia's most promising young talents and coaching staff, departed Monrovia on January 10 via road.
After transiting through Côte d'Ivoire, the team arrived in the Togolese Capital on January 11, ready for the regional showpiece.
Regional Showdown
Scheduled to run from January 15 to 23, the tournament will see Liberia's Under-14 and Under-16 National Teams face off against peers from eight other nations, including regional heavyweights Nigeria, Ghana, and Côte d'Ivoire, as well as Benin, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Guinea, Mali, and the host nation, Togo.
The championship is a cornerstone of the International Tennis Federation (ITF) and CAT junior circuit.
It is designed to offer young athletes critical international exposure, points for continental rankings, and the high-pressure competitive experience necessary for professional growth.
The Squad
The Liberian delegation features a blend of rising stars across two age categories:
Under-16 Team:
Boys: Levi Baker, Bartee Karr
Girls: Favor Gbana, Dorcas Moore
Under-14 Team:
Boys: Answer Nyennweh, Benjamin Kandakai, and Washington Shajah
The athletes are accompanied by Assistant Coach Jeffrey Martin and Yaweh Innis-Medic. The competition will test the Liberian side in both individual and team formats, featuring singles and doubles matches.
A Vision for Revitalization
The trip to Togo marks the LTF's third international outing in just four months a significant uptick in activity for a sport that has long sought more national prominence.
The federation recently participated in the Youth Olympics in Angola (December 2025) and a Youth Championship in Accra, Ghana (October 2025).
Speaking on the team's departure, LTF President Paul Jamal King emphasized that the frequent international exposure is a deliberate strategy.
King noted that keeping young athletes active on the regional circuit aligns with his administration's vision of "rebranding and revitalizing" tennis in Liberia.
As the tournament kicks off this Thursday, local sports enthusiasts will be watching closely to see if Liberia's "youth revolution" on the court can translate into podium finishes in Lomé.