Nigeria/Morocco: Afcon - Super Eagles Confident Ahead of Morocco Clash Amidst Refereeing Fears

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has moved to allay widespread fears among Nigerian supporters regarding potential biased officiating in Wednesday night's highly anticipated Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) semi-final against host nation Morocco. NFF President, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau (MON), firmly dismissed suggestions that the match officials might unfairly favour the Atlas Lions in Rabat.

"I do not have the same fears of the match officials being biased as some people have," Gusau stated, emphasising his belief in fair play. "I believe that the grass is always green and that the playing pitch is level. I do not see a situation in which the match officials will be working against any team's interest."

Gusau, who also serves as President of WAFU B, referenced Nigeria's previous experience in Morocco, recalling the Women's Africa Cup of Nations final where the Super Falcons triumphed over the host nation despite falling two goals behind. "There is nothing to fear. This is the highest level of football on the African continent, and the officials know that CAF as well as the whole world is watching, and will not do anything untoward," he asserted. His comments aim to reassure fans concerned that Morocco, seeking their second AFCON title after a 50-year wait, might benefit from favourable decisions.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles' camp remains a picture of composure and conviction. The players are reportedly maintaining strict professionalism in their daily routines at the Hotel Rihab and the Complexe Sportif Mohamed VI training ground, exhibiting no signs of being rattled by external pressures.

Intriguingly, intelligence from the Moroccan camp suggests a degree of apprehension regarding the potential impact of Nigerian midfielder Alexander Iwobi. The 29-year-old has been a pivotal figure for Nigeria, demonstrating exceptional vision and passing ability. He delivered an impressive 22 line-breaking passes in the 4-0 quarter-final victory against Mozambique and followed that with 14 against Algeria's Desert Foxes in Saturday's quarter-final in Marrakech. Nigeria won both matches convincingly, scoring six goals without conceding any.

Iwobi, who made his debut for Nigeria in 2015, also provided the assists for Nigeria's opening two goals of the current tournament in their 2-1 win over Tanzania. Wednesday night's encounter will mark his 96th cap for the Super Eagles, highlighting his experience and importance to the squad as they aim for a place in the AFCON 2025 final.

