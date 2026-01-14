Egypt/Senegal: Egypt, Senegal Set for High-Stakes Afcon Rematch

Old rivals Egypt and Senegal are set to clash for the sixth time in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), as both teams face off in the semifinals at the Grand Stade de Tanger in Tangier today. The match promises to be a thrilling encounter, given the historical context and the stakes involved.

Both nations topped their respective groups, amassing seven points each, with Egypt securing two wins and a draw, while Senegal mirrored that record.

In the knockout stage, Egypt has demonstrated formidable attacking prowess, netting six goals across two matches. The Pharaohs began their knockout run with a convincing 3-1 victory over Benin in the Round of 16, followed by a narrow but exhilarating 3-2 win against the reigning champions, Ivory Coast, in the quarterfinals. However, they will be without the services of left-back Mohamed Hamdy, who has been sidelined with an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained during the Round of 16.

Senegal, known as the Lions of Teranga, also showcased their strength in the knockout rounds, defeating Sudan 3-1 before edging past Mali with a hard-fought 1-0 victory in the quarterfinals.

The two teams have a rich history in AFCON competitions, having met five times previously. Their last encounter was particularly memorable, as Senegal triumphed in the 2021 final, winning 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in regular play. This victory marked Senegal's first AFCON title, and Egypt will be eager for revenge after being denied an eighth title by their long-standing rivals.

With this being Senegal's first return to the semifinals since 2021, they are keen to continue their quest for a second title, aiming to assert their dominance against a familiar foe.

Following his man-of-the-match performance against Mali, Senegalese star Iliman Ndiaye expressed confidence in his team's ability to perform at their best. "We played very well, and it shows that we are improving match after match," he stated. "I am confident that my colleagues and I will focus on the next match to play at our best level and deliver for our fans."

On the Egyptian side, Mohamed Salah has been pivotal to the team's success, creating 12 chances, scoring four goals, and providing one assist in four matches. The Liverpool winger will be looking to maintain his impressive form as Egypt seeks to secure a place in the final.

For Senegal, Sadio Mané has also been a standout performer, creating the joint-most chances in this edition with 14, alongside three assists and one goal in five games. He will be instrumental in pushing his side towards a second final in three tournaments.