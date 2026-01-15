Liberia: Mixed Reactions As U.S. Suspends Immigrant Visa for Liberia, 74 Other Countries in New Screening Overhaul

Monrovia — Liberia's inclusion on a new United States visa suspension list has ignited intense debate across the country and within the Liberian diaspora, exposing deep frustrations, political divisions, and long-standing anxieties about the future of Liberia-U.S. relations.

From social media platforms to radio talk shows and street conversations in Monrovia, Liberians have expressed a wide range of emotions, including anger, disappointment, and, in some cases, support for Washington's decision.

The United States government has announced an indefinite pause on the issuance of certain immigrant visas for nationals of seventy-five countries, including Liberia, as part of a broader reassessment of its visa screening and vetting procedures under the "public charge" rule.

The pause, which is scheduled to take effect on January 21, 2026, affects only immigrant visas -- those that lead to permanent residency, commonly known as green cards--and does not apply to non-immigrant visas such as tourist, business, student, or exchange visas.

While U.S. officials insist that the move is not a travel ban, the decision has nonetheless been widely interpreted by many Liberians as a major diplomatic setback, particularly given Liberia's unique historical ties to the United States and its recent exclusion from earlier visa restriction lists.

Among the most vocal reactions have come from Liberians living both at home and abroad, many of whom see the decision as proof that the U.S. government remains unpredictable and unreliable, regardless of past cooperation.

Lee Kofi, reacting angrily on social media, accused Liberian leaders of naivety in their dealings with Washington. "They don't understand that Trump can't be trusted," he wrote. "At first they tried agreeing with Trump on turning Liberia into one of his prison camps to dump political prisoners and immigrants he does not like, but as soon as they disagreed with the Trump regime on kidnapping the Venezuelan president, suddenly Liberia is on the list. Just watch--Liberians in America will soon be in the same situation as Somalians and every other immigrant in America. Liberians who voted for Trump are idiots, and I hope karma gets them."

Others framed the issue in broader historical and racial terms. Antony Prince pointed to Liberia's origins as an American colony and argued that the current decision reflects long-standing discrimination. "Liberia used to be the only American colony--that's how racist they were," he said. "Out of 54 countries, so you see. White Americans, you are too late to restrict immigrants. We are here, and we are going to make the silent majority Asians take over. In 20 years, you will not be the majority. It's going to be Asians, Latinos, and then you third. I won't be around, but my grandkids are going to have fair opportunities."

Augustine Glaybe viewed the visa suspension through a geopolitical lens, arguing that Africa continues to be manipulated by global powers. "Geopolitics to control Africa is the game America and European powers continue to play," he said. "African youths, wake up. Those are the reasons migration is at its peak on our continent, and they act like we are trash. God will intervene."

Michael Pah directed his criticism squarely at Liberia's leadership, blaming what he described as diplomatic incompetence. "The UP-led government under old man Boakai and his crew of hustlers are not smart enough to benefit from the historical and traditional allied relationship," he argued. "Liberia should have been the only visa-waiver country to the U.S., according to the relationship between the two countries."

Not all reactions were critical of Washington. Clara Mallah, a civil society activist, defended former U.S. President Donald Trump's approach. "President Donald J. Trump is protecting his country and borders," she wrote on Facebook. "He isn't stopping any president from doing the same. If the Government of Liberia is okay with foreigners taking our jobs and forests in Grand Gedeh County and elsewhere, don't blame President Trump for fulfilling his campaign promises. Bravo."

"We recognize that such pauses provide an opportunity for governments to reassess systems, address administrative challenges, and ensure that migration frameworks align with national security, diplomatic cooperation, and international best practices. It also opens space for constructive engagement between the United States and Liberia toward clearer, fairer, and more efficient visa procedures, added Abraham Destiny Garpehn.

Garpehn added that Liberians value the long-standing relationship between our two countries, founded on shared history, democratic ideals, and mutual respect. "We remain hopeful that this period of review will lead to improved policies that continue to promote lawful travel, educational exchange, family reunification, and economic collaboration. We thank President Donald J. Trump for his leadership and consideration, and we look forward to strengthened U.S.-Liberia relations in the spirit of partnership and mutual understanding."

Randall Dobayou, an official of the opposition Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), accused the current administration of provoking the decision.

"The suspension of visa processing is attributed to the Rescue Government," he claimed. "The reckless statements of the Government of Liberia against our traditional allies on the Venezuela issue caused this suffering for the Liberian people. We blame Boakai and his government."

Beyond these well-known reactions, ordinary Liberians have also weighed in. James Toe, a university student in Paynesville, expressed fear about his future. "I have been preparing for years to apply for the Diversity Visa," he said. "Now everything feels uncertain. It is frustrating because young people like me feel punished for decisions we did not make."

Martha Kolleh, a nurse in Monrovia, said the decision could worsen Liberia's brain drain. "Many health workers plan to migrate legally to support families back home," she noted. "If those doors close, people will take more dangerous routes."

Samuel Nyema, a taxi driver, focused on the symbolism. "America always talks about Liberia as its friend," he said. "Friends don't treat friends this way." However, Peter Vaye, a businessman, argued that Liberia must look inward. "Instead of crying about America, we should fix Liberia," he said. "If the country worked, nobody would be desperate to leave."

Meanwhile, Fatu Morris, a Liberian living in Minnesota, warned of psychological impacts on the diaspora. "This creates fear," she explained. "Even those of us with valid visas now worry about what comes next."

What has intensified public frustration is the memory that Liberia was initially excluded from earlier U.S. visa restriction and travel ban lists late last year. At that time, Liberia was cited as one of only a handful of West African countries spared from sweeping bans that affected nearly 40 nations, most of them in Africa. That exclusion was widely celebrated in Monrovia and among Liberians abroad as evidence of warming relations with Washington.

The Trump administration's earlier decision to extend the validity of multiple-entry U.S. visas for Liberians from 12 months to 36 months further reinforced this optimism. President Joseph Boakai described the move as a sign of "growing confidence in Liberia's progress and global engagement," saying it opened doors for education, cultural exchange, and economic opportunity.

Liberia had also recently signed a US$124 million memorandum of understanding with the United States aimed at strengthening the country's health system, disease surveillance, outbreak response capacity, and frontline health workforce. These developments made Liberia's sudden appearance on a new suspension list particularly shocking to many observers.

'The government will engage the U.S.

In response to growing public concern, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a detailed statement seeking to reassure Liberians and clarify the scope of the U.S. decision. The Ministry emphasized that the U.S. action is a temporary administrative pause rather than a visa ban and applies strictly to immigrant visa categories.

According to the Ministry, non-immigrant visas for tourism, business, education, exchange programs, and other temporary travel remain unaffected. Existing valid visas have not been revoked, and holders may continue to travel in accordance with U.S. immigration laws. The government further clarified that immigrant visa interviews are continuing as scheduled, and that only the issuance of approved immigrant visas has been paused pending new policy guidance from Washington.

The Liberian government acknowledged the anxiety the decision has caused, particularly among families seeking reunification and participants in the Diversity Visa program. It stressed that Liberia is actively engaging U.S. authorities through diplomatic channels to seek clarity on the duration and full implications of the pause.

The Ministry disclosed that Foreign Minister Sara Beysolow Nyanti is leading high-level engagements with U.S. counterparts, building on earlier diplomatic efforts aimed at addressing concerns about visa overstays and compliance with U.S. immigration regulations. The government reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining Liberia's long-standing partnership with the United States, rooted in shared history, democratic values, and mutual strategic interests.

Importantly, the government urged Liberians not to panic or rely on rumors circulating on social media. It called on citizens to depend solely on official communications from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the U.S. Embassy for accurate information, warning that misinformation could lead to unnecessary fear and exploitation.

The statement also underscored Liberia's broader diplomatic posture, noting that the country remains committed to constructive international engagement and respect for international law, while safeguarding the dignity and interests of its citizens abroad.