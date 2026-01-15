Liberia: 'A Temporary Halt, Not a Ban'

The government has moved to calm public anxiety following the decision by the United States to temporarily pause the issuance of certain immigrant visas affecting nationals of seventy-five countries, including Liberia, stressing that the measure does not amount to a visa ban and does not affect non-immigrant travel.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the government confirmed that the U.S. policy is scheduled to take effect on January 21, 2026, and is tied to a broader review of visa screening and vetting procedures under Washington's long-standing "public charge" rule. The review focuses on immigrant visa applicants seeking permanent residency--commonly referred to as green cards--and whether they are likely to rely on public assistance in the United States.

"The pause applies exclusively to immigrant visa categories and does not extend to non-immigrant visas," the Ministry clarified, emphasizing that tourist, business, student, exchange, and other temporary visas continue to be processed as usual. Existing valid U.S. visas held by Liberian citizens also remain in force and have not been revoked.

According to the Ministry, the affected immigrant visa categories include family-based visas, employment-based visas, the Diversity Visa (DV) program, and other classifications that confer lawful permanent resident status in the United States. By contrast, short-term travel for tourism, business, education, and official engagements remains unaffected.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The Government wishes to reassure the public that this decision should not be interpreted as a ban on U.S. visas for Liberian citizens," the statement said. "Non-immigrant travel remains open, and Liberians with valid visas may continue to travel lawfully in accordance with U.S. immigration regulations."

Diplomatic Engagement Underway

Acknowledging the concerns of Liberians seeking permanent residence in the United States, the Ministry disclosed that the Government of Liberia is actively engaging U.S. authorities through diplomatic channels. The objective, officials say, is to obtain clearer information on the scope and duration of the pause and to advocate for fair, transparent, and non-discriminatory consideration of Liberian applicants.

"This engagement is aimed at ensuring that Liberian nationals affected by the pause are treated fairly and in line with established international and bilateral understandings," the Ministry noted.

Importantly, the Ministry confirmed that immigrant visa interviews at U.S. embassies and consulates are continuing without interruption. What has been paused, officials explained, is only the final issuance of approved immigrant visas, pending the release of updated policy guidance by the U.S. government.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia U.S., Canada and Africa Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"This distinction is critical," the Ministry stressed, "as interviews are still being conducted and cases continue to be processed. Only the issuance of immigrant visas has been temporarily suspended."

The clarification comes amid widespread public speculation and misinformation, particularly on social media, suggesting that Liberians had been subjected to a blanket visa ban. The Ministry cautioned against such claims and urged citizens to rely solely on official communications from credible government sources.

"Spreading inaccurate information only creates unnecessary fear and confusion," the statement warned.

The government's reassurance also comes at a time when Liberia-U.S. relations have recently seen positive developments, including the U.S. government's decision to extend the validity of certain non-immigrant visas for Liberian travelers to 36 months--an indication, officials note, that bilateral engagement on migration issues remains active.

In concluding its statement, the Ministry reaffirmed its commitment to keeping the public informed as discussions with U.S. authorities continue.

"The Government of Liberia remains fully engaged on this matter and will provide timely updates as more information becomes available," the Ministry said. "Liberians are encouraged to proceed with non-immigrant travel plans as usual and to remain calm as diplomatic efforts continue."

For now, officials say the U.S. decision is a temporary administrative pause on immigrant visas--not a shutdown of travel opportunities for Liberian citizens.