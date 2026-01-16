Senegal/Morocco: Afcon Showcases Local Coaching Quality As Regragui and Thiaw Set for All-African Final Showdown

A rare all-African final in the 2025 Afcon will see Morocco's Walid Regragui and Senegalese tactician Pape Thiaw tussle for the overall prize. Whoever wins, African coaches will rule.

The Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is nearing its conclusion. Senegal and Morocco will battle it out to determine the new kings of Africa, with one set to dethrone the 2023 champions Ivory Coast after setting up an intriguing final.

On Wednesday, 14 January, the Moroccans squeezed 4-2 past Nigeria on penalties after a goalless two hours of soccer in Rabat. Thus, the Atlas Lions' dream of capturing just their second Afcon title (and their first in 50 years) is now just one win away.

The Senegalese, who are also chasing a second Afcon crown after their maiden triumph in the 2021 edition, will be tough opposition. On the same day that Morocco downed the Super Eagles, the Lions of Teranga vanquished seven-time African champions Egypt to book their spot in the final, set to be played on Sunday, 18 January.

A rasping strike by ex-Liverpool star Sadio Mané broke the heart of his former Reds teammate Mohamed Salah. The latter was targeting his maiden continental title, with age not on his side as the 33-year-old edges closer to bidding farewell to the sport.

African coaches at Afcon

On top of the soccer action on display in the semifinals in...