Senegal/Morocco: Senegal Win 2025 Afcon After Dramatic Victory Over Hosts Morocco

Senegal emerged as the champions of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after a dramatic and controversy-filled 1-0 victory over hosts Morocco in the final at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium in Rabat on Sunday night.

The title-deciding match, played under intense tension, was briefly overshadowed by chaos late in regulation time when Senegalese players staged a walkout following a controversial refereeing decision.

Deep into stoppage time, the referee awarded Morocco a penalty after a VAR review of an incident involving Senegal defender Moussa Diouf and Morocco forward Brahim Díaz.

The decision sparked furious protests from Senegal's players and officials, who surrounded the referee in disbelief.

Head coach Pape Thiaw was seen calling his players off the pitch, citing security concerns as tempers flared and confrontations broke out between both teams. For several minutes, most of the Senegal squad remained on the touchline while Morocco's players stayed on the field, urging officials to continue.

Order was eventually restored following interventions from CAF officials and senior players, with Senegal captain Sadio Mané playing a key role in convincing his teammates to return to the pitch.

Brahim Díaz was given the responsibility to take the all-important kick that could have potentially given the Atlas Lions their first AFCON title in 50 years, but the tournament's top scorer surprisingly fluffed the opportunity.

The penalty miss meant the match went to extra time after a goalless draw at the end of 90 minutes.

The decisive moment finally arrived in the 94th minute. Pape Gueye produced a stunning strike from outside the box, just left of centre, driving the ball fiercely into the top-right corner of the net beyond goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.

The goal silenced the home crowd and marked Senegal's first-ever goal in an AFCON final, delivered in unforgettable fashion.

Morocco responded with urgency and came within inches of forcing an equaliser. Centre-back Nayef Aguerd rose highest to meet a corner from the right, powering a header past Édouard Mendy, only for the ball to crash against the crossbar and bounce back into play.

Despite a flurry of desperate attempts, the hosts were unable to break through Senegal's disciplined defence.

The final whistle confirmed Senegal's second Africa Cup of Nations title, adding to the crown they won in 2021 and capping their fourth appearance in an AFCON final.

For Morocco, the defeat was a bitter end to a tournament in which they had hoped to continue the tradition of host nations lifting the trophy.

What was meant to be a celebratory continental showpiece will be remembered as a final defined by controversy, tension and, ultimately, a moment of pure brilliance from Pape Gueye that crowned Senegal kings of African football once again.