Liberia: Govt Clarifies U.S. Visa Suspension for Liberians

The Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs and Tourism (MICAT) has clarified that the United States has not placed a ban on all visas for Liberian citizens and warned against what it called deliberate misinterpretation of recent U.S. actions, including sanctions and visa policy adjustments.

Speaking at a regular press briefing in Monrovia on Thursday January 15, the Minister of Information, Jerolinmek Piah, Minister said the U.S. government has only announced an indefinite pause in the processing of certain immigrant visas for nationals of 75 countries, including Liberia, effective January 21, 2026. He explained that the measure affects only visas that lead to permanent residence in the United States and does not affect non-immigrant visas such as tourist, business, student and exchange visas. "The pause does not constitute a ban on U.S. visas for Liberians. People can still travel. Those with valid visas can continue to travel," Piah said.

The Information Minister disclosed that the Liberian government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is already engaging U.S. authorities diplomatically to seek clarification and advocate for Liberian applicants.

Addressing the issue of U.S. sanctions, Piah said whenever the United States sanctions anyone, it is the individual that is being sanctioned and not the Government of Liberia. "If America sanctions you, it is you they sanctioned, not the country and not the government," he said, adding that past sanctions were aimed at people deemed involved in acts not in alignment with US foreign policy, especially those that borders around security and economic issues.

He accused some political actors and media institutions of deliberately twisting facts to suggest that the U.S. actions are targeted at the Boakai administration. He further criticized what he called irresponsible reporting that claimed the U.S. had suspended all visa processing for Liberians, saying such reports only create unnecessary panic among citizens, especially families with relatives in the United States who depend on remittances.

Piah stressed that the relationship between Liberia and the United States remains strong and that there is no negative U.S. action targeted against the current Liberian government. He said the government will continue to engage the United States diplomatically and expressed confidence that the engagements will yield positive results.