16 January 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
Mbale, Uganda — Presidential candidate Nathan Nandala Mafabi was injured during a fracas at Bukimali polling station in Bugusege Sub-county, Sironko District on Thursday.

Nandala was hit by a stone thrown by supporters of parliamentary candidate Jackson Wanyoto. Chaos erupted after Wanyoto's supporters clashed with those backing Reverend Jackson Magombe of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC).

Nandala had earlier endorsed Reverend Jackson Magombe to replace him in the Budadiri Constituency.

According to the Sironko Resident District Commissioner, Ephraim Balwanilewa, the presidential candidate was struck by a stone and was rushed to C-Care Hospital in Mbale City for treatment.

During the scuffle, Nandala's driver, Jackson Modi, was shot and injured.

