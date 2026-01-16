Uganda - EC Starts Releasing Provisional Presidential Results

🟥 Provisional results

22,758 polling stations out of 50,739 polling

🟥 Top 4

Museveni Tibuhaburwa Yoweri 3,960,438 votes (76.25%)

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Kyagulanyi Robert 1,312,047 (19.85 %)

Nandala Mafabi James 108,301 votes

Mungisha Gregory Muntu Oyera 29,504 votes

Kampala, Uganda | URN | The Electoral Commission has released the second batch of provisional presidential election results, providing an update on the votes received so far.

"As of this morning, we have received results from 22,758 polling stations, representing 44.85 percent of the total 50,739 polling stations across the country. Uganda has a total of 21,649,067 registered voters, and these provisional results reflect the votes counted so far," Justice Simon Byabakama, Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, said.

According to Justice Byabakama, the provisional results show Museveni Tibuhaburwa Yoweri with 3,960,438 votes, representing 76.25 percent of the valid votes cast. Kyagulanyi Robert has 1,312,047 votes, or 19.85 percent.

Nandala Mafabi James has 108,301 votes, representing 2.08 percent, while Mungisha Gregory Muntu Oyera has 29,504 votes, or 0.57 percent. Bulira Frank has 23,267 votes, Kasibante Robert 15,929 votes, Mabirizi Joseph 10,910 votes, and another candidate has 14,742 votes, each representing less than one percent of the total valid votes.

Justice Byabakama confirmed that the total valid votes counted so far stand at 5,194,338, while spoiled ballots total 17,281. Overall, 5,850,779 votes have been cast, representing 24.59 percent of registered voters.

He emphasized that these results are provisional and the Commission will continue releasing updates at regular intervals, with the next update scheduled for 2 p.m.