Uganda - Eight Feared Dead in Butambala Voter Security Clash

16 January 2026
The Independent (Kampala)
By Urn

Butambala, Uganda — At least eight people are feared dead following clashes between voters and security forces in Butambala District last night.

According to sources in the district, the clashes occurred near the home of Butambala County MP Muhammad Muwanga Kivumbi.

Attempts to reach Katonga Regional Police Spokesperson Lydia Tumushabe and National Police Spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke were unsuccessful, but sources indicate that the deadly fracas took place in Bugoye Village, Gombe Town Council.

One of the reportedly killed individuals has been identified as Ruth Nakanjako, whose name was reportedly confirmed by her husband, Joseph Kyeyune.

Unconfirmed reports suggest the clashes began around 7:40 pm when a group of youths, allegedly disputing election results, caused chaos.

Security forces intervened, but the youths reportedly pelted stones at officers, who responded with live ammunition.

Details remain scanty as security officials have yet to release an official statement to the media.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.