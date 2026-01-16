Uganda - Three Dead, 34 Arrested in Luwero Town Night Protests

Luwero, Uganda — At least three people have died and 34 others arrested following night-long protests in Luwero Town Council after tensions erupted over the handling of election results.

Police say the protests broke out on Thursday at around 7:00 p.m. after security personnel blocked voters from accessing Luwero Islamic Primary School polling station, where vote counting was taking place. The polling station is located within school premises and was reportedly closed to the public, leaving only polling agents inside to witness the counting process.

The move angered supporters of National Unity Platform (NUP) candidates, who protested what they described as lack of transparency. The situation escalated further after allegations spread in town that there were attempts to rig the elections in favour of National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidates.

Protesters mounted barricades and burnt tyres along the Kampala-Gulu highway, disrupting traffic and paralysing transport for several hours. Police and UPDF soldiers deployed to disperse the protesters, firing tear gas and live bullets. The confrontation lasted close to six hours.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

During the unrest, three people were killed by suspected stray bullets. The victims were identified as Sarah Nagayi, 36, a resident of Kikubajinja; Ibrahim Sserubiri, 18, from Mabbale Zone; and Robert Sseninde, a resident of Lumu Zone.

Savannah Regional Police Spokesperson Sam Twiineamazima confirmed that 34 people were arrested during the protests for allegedly throwing stones, burning tyres, and blocking the road. He said the suspects are being held at Luwero Central Police Station and are expected to be charged with inciting violence and destroying the road.

Police and UPDF reportedly regained control of the town at around midnight. Since then, security forces have maintained a heavy presence in Luwero Town Council.Security has also been reinforced at the Luwero District headquarters, where the declaration of presidential and parliamentary election results is still pending.