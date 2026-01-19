Africa: The Chairperson of the African Union Commission, H.E. Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Extends His Warm Congratulations to the Republic of Senegal On Its Well-Earned Victory in the Final of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

18 January 2026
African Union (Addis Ababa)

The Chairperson described the final as a fitting and memorable conclusion to the tournament, as two formidable African teams of global stature--Senegal and Morocco--met in a contest that reflected the highest standards of African football, competitiveness, and continental pride.

"AFCON has once again demonstrated that the beautiful game is a powerful force for unity, bringing Africans together across cultures, borders, and generations," said the Chairperson. He commended all participating nations for elevating the standard of African football and for showcasing the continent's immense talent, resilience, and leadership in sport.

While acknowledging that moments of tension, driven by passion, are inherent in high-level competition, the Chairperson noted with satisfaction that the spirit of sportsmanship and fair play ultimately prevailed, underscoring the shared values that lie at the heart of African football.

"The successful hosting of AFCON once again reflects Africa's growing capacity to stage world-class sporting events that unite the continent and inspire global admiration," he added.

The Chairperson also expressed the Commission's profound appreciation to His Majesty the King, the Government, and the people of the Kingdom of Morocco for the gracious invitation extended to him and his delegation, as well as for the exemplary organization of the tournament. Having attended and witnessed the final match, he commended Morocco's outstanding hospitality and the professionalism with which the competition was delivered.

H.E. Mr. Youssouf further wished Senegal, Morocco, and all African teams continued success as they carry Africa's pride and passion onto the global stage, including at this year's World Cup.

