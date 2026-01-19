Senegal Defy All Odds to Defend Afcon Title

The Lions of Teranga roared on in Rabat to successfully defend their Africa Cup of Nations crown, defeating Morocco 1-0 on Sunday.

The match will be remembered for a chaotic end to normal time, as two late decisions sparked outrage among the Senegalese outfit.

First, the referee disallowed a Senegal goal for a foul in the build-up; and then moments later VAR awarded a penalty to Morocco.

The controversial calls in the dying embers of the game were not taken well, with the visitors walking off the pitch in protest.

The game resumed after a 20-minute delay as Sadio Mané recalled his troops from the dressing room.

Brahim Diaz went for a panenka and saw his penalty softly land into Edouard Mendy's grasp, keeping the scores level and sending the match into extra time.

Pape Gueye netted the winner in the first half of extra time. His brilliant finish secured the victory and helped his nation to their second continental triumph.

Another magical, and possibly final, Afcon for former Liverpool star Mané culminated with his teammates calling him to lift the trophy just moments after he was named player of the tournament.

The 33-year-old became just the third player in history to win multiple Afcon titles, cementing his place as one of the continent's all-time greats.

Pictured above: Sadio Mané

Source: @planetefoot__