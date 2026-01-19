South Africa: President Mourns Deaths in Cape Flats Violence and Scholar Transport Crash

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his deep sadness at the loss of life resulting from violent incidents on the Cape Flats over the weekend and in a tragic collision involving a scholar transport vehicle, near Vanderbijlpark, on Monday morning.

At least 26 people were killed in incidents of violence on the Cape Flats since Friday, while 11 learners lost their lives when the scholar transport vehicle in which they were travelling collided with a truck near Vanderbijlpark.

The President conveyed his deepest sympathies to the families, communities and loved ones affected by the tragedies, and reaffirmed government's commitment to working with citizens and community-based organisations to protect lives.

Addressing the violence in the Western Cape, President Ramaphosa said affected communities could expect strengthened law enforcement operations and increased police visibility aimed at stabilising communities and preventing further violence.

He acknowledged the fear and intimidation experienced by residents as a result of criminal activity and called on communities to strengthen their partnerships with law enforcement agencies through community policing forums.

The President urged residents to provide information to the police on an ongoing basis, including information relating to neighbours or family members involved in criminal activity, to ensure that communities become unsafe for criminals.

"With the assistance of community members, the South African Police Service has been able to arrest 100 gang leaders and 106 runners in the past three months," the President said.

He assured residents that government is implementing a balanced approach that combines immediate interventions to prevent and respond to violence with long-term socio-economic programmes aimed at improving living conditions and social stability.

Turning to the scholar transport tragedy, President Ramaphosa said it was particularly distressing that the incident occurred on the same day that the South African Human Rights Commission released a report on scholar transport in the North West.

The President extended his condolences to the families, teachers, classmates and friends of the learners who lost their lives.

"Our children are the nation's most precious assets and we must do all we can - from observing the rules of the road to the quality of service providers appointed to transport scholars - to protect learners," President Ramaphosa said.

He said national and provincial authorities would provide the affected families and schools with the necessary psychosocial support during this difficult time. - SAnews.gov.za