Congo-Kinshasa: Lomé Summit Seeks Fresh Momentum for Eastern DRC Peace Process

Nairobi — Former President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday participated in a high-level African Union-led meeting aimed at advancing the peace process in the conflict-hit eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), held in Lomé, Togo.

The meeting brings together a panel of co-facilitators appointed by the African Union, including former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Ethiopian President Sahle-Work Zewde, former Central African Republic President Catherine Samba-Panza, and former Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

Addressing the gathering, African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf emphasized the urgency of African-led solutions to the long-running crisis, stressing that the continent must take primary responsibility for restoring peace in the region.

"The African initiative must now take over and give meaning and credibility to the idea of African solutions to African problems," Youssouf said.

He called for a proactive, coordinated, and inclusive approach involving the Democratic Republic of Congo, Rwanda, and neighboring states, noting that the conflict 'has lasted far too long' and requires addressing its root causes to secure sustainable peace.

The Lomé summit follows the signing of a peace agreement between Rwanda and the DRC in Washington in November 2025, an accord brokered by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Discussions at the meeting are focused on strengthening political coordination, enhancing regional security, establishing de-escalation mechanisms, scaling up humanitarian support, and promoting economic integration as a pathway to lasting stability.

The talks are being led by Faure Gnassingbé, President of the Council of Togo, who has been appointed by the African Union as the chief mediator for the Great Lakes crisis.

The African Union hopes the renewed diplomatic push will translate into tangible progress toward ending one of Africa's most protracted and complex conflicts.