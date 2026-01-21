Liberia: Lawmakers Boycott Infrastructure Conference

Gompa — Liberian lawmakers have boycotted the opening sessions of Liberia's post-war Infrastructure Conference, currently taking place at Jackie's Guest House in Ganta, Nimba County.

None of the Legislators, both the Senate and the House of Representatives, were in attendance as President Joseph Nyumah Boakai launched the National Infrastructure Conference, with the theme: "Rebranding and Rebuilding Liberia through Reconstruction."

The absence of legislators has raised concerns and questions about the lack of legislative engagement at the landmark national conference.

Some reports suggest that the absence of the lawmakers has to do with the ongoing crisis at the House of Representatives regarding the speakership position.

Dozens of Liberian Lawmakers are rebelling against House Speaker Richard Koon over his controversial Marital issue.

Over 48 representatives had reportedly signed a resolution calling for the removal of Speaker Koon over infusing integrity.

The lawmakers argue that Speaker Koon, who has faced the issue of Bigamy, must recuse himself from presiding over Sessions.

Other reports suggest the lawmaker's absence from the ongoing National Infrastructure Conference, points out President Boakai, is due to a sour relationship with lawmakers over Speaker Koon's removal.

The reports from the presidential inside source alleged President Boakai is against the lawmakers' pursuit of Speaker Koon's removal, citing the president wants the lawmakers to retain Speaker Koon based on his Unity Party stewardship and close ties.

Speaker Koon has been having headaches over accusations of committing fraud in the United States by allegedly marrying his own sister in an attempt to secure a US green card and status, something that has put his speakership in jeopardy.

Additionally, other reports suggest the absence of the Lawmakers at the Infrastructure Conference, solely based on some personal engagement as they are preparing for the President's 3rd State of the Nation Address (SONA), scheduled for next week.

Meanwhile, the lawmakers' absence at the Infrastructure Conference has triggered concerns here, as they are responsible for listening to and forming opinions on Liberia's infrastructure development, being the first branch of government.

Senate Chairman on Public Works and Rural Development, Senator Albert Chie, declined media inquiry on his committee's absence from the much-anticipated Infrastructure Conference.